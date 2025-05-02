Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Brian McKnight Sues Jaguar Wright For Accusing Him Of Abusing His Ex-Wife And Prostitutes Brian McKnight is taking legal action against Jaguar Wright for her salacious claims of abuse.







Brian McKnight is taking legal action against Jaguar Wright for her claims accusing him of abusing his ex-wife and sex workers.

In the newly filed lawsuit, McKnight accused Wright of spreading damaging and salacious allegations online, including claims that the Grammy-nominated singer hired and mistreated prostitutes during sexual encounters, TMZ reported. The “Anytime” singer also denied Wright’s claims that he was abusive toward his ex-wife, Julie McKnight, who Wright says is her cousin.

Not only did McKnight deny the abuse claims, but he also said he was never aware of Wright’s alleged family ties to his ex-wife. McKnight is going after Wright for damages.

This isn’t the first time Wright’s controversial claims against celebrities have landed her in hot water. Last October, Piers Morgan was forced to apologize after conducting an on-air interview with Wright on his Uncensored show, during which she referenced Sean “Diddy” Combs while accusing Jay-Z and Beyoncé of having multiple “victims.”

“For four years I’ve been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters,” Wright said.

Morgan followed up after the interview and offered an on-air apology to the Carters after Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s lawyers contacted him to confirm that Wright’s claims “were totally false and have no basis in fact.”

“Well, Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview,” Morgan explained. “As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have. We had lawyers contact us to say that those claims were false and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.”

After Morgan’s apology, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s attorney Alex Spiro explained why it was the smart thing to do.

“I think he made the wise choice and acted accordingly,” Spiro said. “It didn’t just harm the Carters. What he did, effectively, was to drown out the voices of actual victims in an ongoing case, in an ongoing investigation. And that was that was too much for me.”

RELATED CONTENT: Melky Jean, Saint Sauveur 1972 Rum, And The Bold Reclamation Of Haitian Heritage