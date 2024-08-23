Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen Brian McKnight’s Concert Ticket Sales Are Down Real Bad As Public Ire Heightens Has Brian McKnight Been Canceled?







Brian McKnight‘s public family feud has seemingly affected his bottom line. Vibe reported that the “Back At One” singer was forced to cancel his June Detroit concert due to low ticket sales.

The singer is scheduled to perform at the Warner Theatre on Nov 14. Tickets, which start at $63.50, are now being offered at a nearly 50% discount on Groupon. The concert was originally scheduled for July 18, 2024, but was postponed. When the Warner Theatre announced the concert on its Facebook page, fans left comments indicating their plans to boycott the event.

“His new family will have plenty of seats to choose from, Facebook user Kitty Land said.

“I can’t wait to miss this show, “ Jamaal Dennis said.

It is unclear if the backlash was the reason for rescheduling the show.

The Grammy-nominated singer caused a buzz on social media in 2022 when he announced the death of his infant son. Fans noticed he did not mention his three oldest children, Briana, Niko, and Brian McKnight Jr.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian McKnight (@brianmcknight23)

“For the very first time in my life I got to experience what it’s like to want to and plan to have a child made from love, and even though he was separated from us too soon I wouldn’t trade that gift you gave me for anything in the whole world. Our son will always be a part of us and live on in our hearts forever. I’ve never been prouder in my life than I am right now being the father to our three incredible children, “ the post said.

In response to the public outrage, the singer has doubled down on his decision to sever ties with his older children. In a now-deleted TikTok live video, he declared that his elder children are “products of sin.”

The crooner also listed his stepchildren and youngest son from his current marriage on his Instagram profile but failed to acknowledge his older children.

In October 2023, McKnight changed his legal name to match that of his youngest son. The “Anytime” singer’s legal name is now Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Sr. McKnight already has a son named after him.