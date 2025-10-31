News by Kandiss Edwards ‘Brick Lady’ Gets 90-Day Jail Sentence For $42K GoFundMe Scam The Texas woman claimed that after she refused to give Olan Douglas her phone number, he assaulted her with a brick.







On Oct. 29, Roda Osman, a 36-year-old who claimed a man struck her in the face with a brick, was found guilty of theft after she scammed $42,000 on GoFundMe.

Osman has been sentenced to 10 years’ probation and 90 days in jail. Additionally, she will need to comply with other conditions, including full restitution of $42,302 and a social media ban for the length of her sentence, The Houston Chronicle reported.

Osma’s conviction comes after a Sept. 3, 2023, incident. The Texas woman claimed that after she refused to give Olan Douglas her phone number, he assaulted her, hitting her in the head. She launched a GoFundMe campaign, and sympathizers contributed thousands of dollars to help cover medical bills.

Though many believed Osman’s story, prosecutors presented surveillance footage showing the woman did not truthfully represent the events of that night. Video of the incident shows Osman in a verbal altercation. During the incident, Osman can be seen attacking Douglas before he struck her with what appeared to be a plastic water bottle. The incident occurred outside a Houston nightclub. Court evidence revealed the funds raised on the crowdfunding campaign were spent on luxury rides, restaurant visits, and spa trips to New York City and Jamaica.

Osman’s defense has not commented on the outcome. However, the legal team filed for a $50,000 appeal bond, which was subsequently denied.

After the trial, Douglas spoke to Click2Houston about the toll Osman’s lies took on his life.

“It seems like she gets on social media and just, you know, manipulates and scams people,” he said. “She kind of made the couple months that happened in my life a living hell.”

Douglas is pleased with the sentence. He believes many people needlessly lie on social media, and there are little to no consequences for the behavior. In this instance, he is glad some form of justice is being served.

“That’s crazy, that’s wonderful,” he said. “Usually nothing happens. I’m very much happy.”



