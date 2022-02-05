Bring The Exercise Inside With This Under-The-Desk Bike

Unless you’re one of the fortunate few to live in an area of the country immune to bad weather during this time of the year, you’ve probably had to alter your fitness routine because of frigid temperatures.

Sideways and walkways that once served as launch pads for walks, bike rides, or runs are now cloaked by ice and snow. Even if you’ve been fortunate enough to evade the snow or ice storm thus far, sub-freezing temperatures can make even the more dedicated fitness buff retreat to the heat.

There’s another way to scratch your fitness itch during the winter.

The LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike allows you to remain active and up to date on your fitness goals without having to suffer the brutal winter weather. For a limited time, it’s available for $174.99. That’s a savings of 32% from its MSRP ($259).

This under-the-desk bike mimics that of a full-sized one. It comes with eight adjustable tension settings, allowing you to dictate the intensity of your rides as you tone your abdominal and leg muscles.

This handy device only weighs 18 pounds, so you can take it with you on your travels or bring it with you to your office should you feel the need to do so. It comes with safety features such as non-slip grips, a stabilizing bar, and a tethering strep.

The LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike currently has a rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon’s 5-star scale. “I like that it has some weight to it to help keep it steady and it includes a tether strap to wrap around a chair to also help keep it steady, the eight different resistance settings for a custom workout and finally the resistance bands for an expanded workout,” writes verified 5-star reviewing RJ C.

Just because the weather is bad doesn’t mean your fitness goals have to take a break. Purchase this device today and enjoy staying fit from the comfort of your home or office.

Prices subject to change.