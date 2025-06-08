‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Member Brit Eady Sues Bravo, NBC For Defamation

Brit Eady, a cast member from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has filed a lawsuit against Bravo and NBC alleging that they defamed her, along with other accusations.

According to People, Eady is requesting $20 million from the networks as well as the production companies, True Original and Endemol Shine North America, alleging defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false light, and sexual harassment and hostile work environment. The paperwork was filed June 5.

The lawsuit refers to an episode earlier this year that aired April 6, which was taped last summer. In the fifth episode of the season, Kenya Moore, who is no longer with the show, showed a display of photos of a woman she suggested was Eady, performing oral sex during the opening party of her hair spa.