June 8, 2025
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Member Brit Eady Sues Bravo, NBC For Defamation
She is seeking $20 million alleging defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false light, and sexual harassment and hostile work environment.
Brit Eady, a cast member from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has filed a lawsuit against Bravo and NBC alleging that they defamed her, along with other accusations.
According to People, Eady is requesting $20 million from the networks as well as the production companies, True Original and Endemol Shine North America, alleging defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false light, and sexual harassment and hostile work environment. The paperwork was filed June 5.
The lawsuit refers to an episode earlier this year that aired April 6, which was taped last summer. In the fifth episode of the season, Kenya Moore, who is no longer with the show, showed a display of photos of a woman she suggested was Eady, performing oral sex during the opening party of her hair spa.
“Defendants willfully, intentionally, recklessly, and/or with gross negligence produced, edited, and aired an episode of ‘RHOA’ on April 6, 2025, that included footage of certain of the cast member’s statements at issue as well as commentary from other cast members that described the photographs displayed,” according to the paperwork filed.
Moore was suspended from the show and later left the television franchise.
Eady is also suing the companies by respondeat superior, which holds employers responsible for the wrongful conduct of their employees.
Eady claims in the lawsuit that she approached the network about the pictures before the show aired, and they refused to show them to her.
In a statement, she said, “I do not know who was in that photo, but upon seeing it for the first time recently, I now know it was not me.” I look forward to seeking accountability and moving past this dark part of my life.”
