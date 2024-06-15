Entertainment by Mary Spiller Kenya Moore Suspended ‘Indefinitely’ From Real Housewives Of Atlanta Moore was reportedly suspended after displaying sexually explicit posters of a fellow cast member.









The Real Housewives of Atlanta team is reportedly going through a downsizing. According to a June 14 Deadline report, cast member Kenya Moore has been “suspended indefinitely,” after allegedly over disturbing online content.

Following the surfacing of the online content, Bravo did not offer further comments. However, Moore and newer RHOA cast member, Brittany Eady, reportedly fought over the contents of the controversy.

The suspension reportedly came as a result of Moore displaying sexually explicit posters of Brittany Eady at the grand opening of her Atlanta, Georgia, Kenya Moore Hair Spa last week.

ET wrote, “Kenya [Moore] was suspended for allegedly depicting Brittany performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, from images allegedly found online. The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming.”

Despite Eady’s involvement in the drama, she will join the rest of the cast to continue filming season 16 of RHOA. ET said it was currently “unclear” if Moore would ever return to set.

Since the announcement of Moore’s removal, other rumors have surfaced of the 53-year-old star being threatened with a gun.

A separate source claimed though, “At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production.”

Moore spoke out about her suspension. She took to social media to deny the allegations against her. She said, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.”

“I have always been vindicated.”

Eady added that she had not threatened anyone with a weapon.

“For the record, I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever,” Eady wrote.

Production for season 16 of RHOA has already begun, featuring returning favorites such as Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora, as well as a handful of new cast members.

RELATED CONTENT: Reality Star Kenya Moore Countersues Landlady for ‘Lying’