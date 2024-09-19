Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Brittany Renner Reveals How Her Finances Have ‘Crumbled’ Since Devoting Herself To Muslim Religion Brittany Renner says her finances have "crumbled" since she became a devoted Muslim.







Brittany Renner is revealing how much her life has “crumbled” since making a complete 180 from her former Instagram model/reality star persona to a devoted Muslim.

The Basketball Wives alum took to Instagram last week to provide a candid update on the current status of her life since devoting herself to the Muslim religion. According to Renner, her new fully clothed lifestyle isn’t offering her the same financial benefits she once enjoyed.

“First of all, Allahu Akbar. I’ve gone through a lot of changes internally, and as a result, my outer world has completely crumbled,” she told her followers. “I’m sorry, I don’t know. Leaving me incredibly uncertain in just about every area in my life.”

“I have no idea where I’m going to live or how I’m going to provide for my son,” Renner continued. “But Allah has moved mountains for me, and I trust that this will be no different.”

Comparing herself to the Alice in Wonderland scene where Alice ate a cookie and grew bigger than the house she was in, Renner went on to say that she has “outgrown where I am.”

“The facade is fading, Alhamdulillah,” she added. “And I’m at a place where I don’t want anything that doesn’t have my name on it. Take it away. It serves no purpose here, and I don’t want a penny more than I’m meant to have because I can do a lot with a little.”

Renner ended her message with a declaration to remove all material distractions from her life that no longer serve her.

“The facade is fading, and when the facade fades and all the BS is cleared out, it makes room for what has always been for you,” she said.

The messages follow a month-long journey Renner has documented on Instagram to move away from the tight and revealing clothing she used to make money as an Instagram model to her unannounced transition to wearing hijab coverings and fully covered clothing.

Last month, she posted a video showing herself throwing out all of her old clothes that don’t fit into her new lifestyle.

“Cleaning house. Out with the old, in with the new,” Renner said while sporting a red hijab.

Renner still has old FashionNova modeling pics on her page, likely due to contractual obligations. But more recently, her FashionNova promo posts show her modeling Nova Men and full coverings along with her hijab. It’s a bold move from a former reality star who admitted her body count during an interview on Club Shay Shay last September.

Now, one year later, Renner has made a drastic change in the lifestyle she promotes online. Unfortunately, it means a change in the way she once made her money.