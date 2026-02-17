News by Kandiss Edwards Brittany S. Hale Is Set To Unpack Black Women And ‘The C-Suite Crisis’ At 2026 Women Of Power Summit As a summit speaker, Hale brings both lived insight and technical expertise to conversations on leadership, equity and growth.







Brittany S. Hale is bringing a unique blend of expertise from operational strategy, conflict navigation, and legal insight to the upcoming BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit March 11–15 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. On March 12, Hale will speak at the Thank You, Next: The C-Suite Crisis session.

In February 2026, Hale announced her new position as a pre-litigation leading attorney for the Brandon J. Broderick law firm. Additionally, she is the chief strategy officer of BND Consulting Group, where she works with leadership teams to convert internal friction into institutional clarity and growth. The firm’s advisory practice integrates litigation experience with operational design.

Before launching BND Consulting in 2017, Hale built a career at the intersection of law, leadership, and organizational performance. As an attorney who has advised companies on complex litigation, compliance, and risk management. Her multifaceted background also includes leadership roles in the public sector including Director of Partnerships & Business Development, Stackwell; Director, Strategy & Operations, InspireHR; and Senior Business Development Manager, Bloomberg.

In January 2023, Hale was named interim chief executive officer and chief operating officer of digitalundivided, a nonprofit that advances economic opportunities for Latina and Black women entrepreneurs. In that role, she oversaw operational systems and helped guide strategy while the organization conducted a nationwide search for a permanent CEO. Her leadership at digitalundivided combined operational rigor with a commitment to dismantling systems of racial and gender bias.

At the Women of Power Summit, Hale promises to unpack the erasure of qualified and accomplished Black women in corporate leadership.

“Despite record-setting performance, Black women continue to be quietly—and sometimes loudly—pushed out of executive leadership. I’ll be unpacking why this happens, how it shows up, and how it connects to my ongoing research on Tall Poppy Syndrome, or the penalty imposed on highly ambitious women who refuse to shrink.”

As a summit speaker, Hale brings both lived insight and technical expertise to conversations on leadership, equity, and growth at a time when many organizations are reassessing culture, performance, and purpose. Be in attendance when Hale drops wisdom for the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit. For registration information click here.

RELATED CONTENT: Rosalind ‘Roz’ Brewer Will Receive Legacy Award At The 2026 Women OF Power Summit