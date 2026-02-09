Rosalind ‘Roz’ Brewer Will Receive Luminary Award At The 2026 Women OF Power Summit

Rosalind “Roz” Brewer is being honored with the 2026 Luminary Award at the BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit March 11-15 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Brewer is a trailblazer with a career defined by firsts across corporate America. Her forward trajectory reflects a decades-long record of leadership at some of the nation’s most influential institutions.

She began her professional career in 1984 at Kimberly-Clark Corporation, over a 22-year tenure, Brewer advanced through leadership roles and ultimately served as president of the Global Nonwovens Division. In 2006, Brewer joined Walmart, where she held multiple senior leadership positions, including regional vice president and president of Walmart East. Only six years later, Walmart named her president and CEO of Sam’s Club, making her the first Black person to lead a Walmart division.

"The next level of leadership is about becoming great listeners, acting on the information, and making your people feel included" – American businesswoman and former CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Rosalind "Roz" Brewer. #TPPAfrica #LeadershipQuotes pic.twitter.com/XpDcG70g0r — The Peak Performer (@TPP_Africa) May 14, 2025

Brewer joined Starbucks Corporation in 2017, as chief operating officer and group president. In her ascension she became the first woman and first African American to hold the role. In March 2021, Brewer was appointed CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance and joined the company’s board of directors. At the time of her appointment, she was among a small number of Black women leading Fortune 500 companies.

Beyond her executive roles, Brewer has served on the boards of Amazon, Starbucks, Lockheed Martin, and Molson Coors Brewing Company. She currently serves on the board of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and is interim president and chair emerita of Spelman College.

Brewer is ranked among the Most Powerful Women in Business on the Forbes 50 Over 50 list amongst many other honors. Her next honor will arrive at the Women of Power Summit in Vegas. She is beyond a doubt a visionary and has rightfully earned her place with a select group of leaders whose careers continue to shape corporate leadership and expand opportunity. To learn more about the 2026 Women of Power Summit click here.

RELATED CONTENT: Women of Power Turns 20: Black Enterprise Summit Returns With Iconic Honorees