WNBA’s Brittney Griner Signs Deal With Atlanta Dream

WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner will play for the Atlanta Dream in the upcoming season.

In a video clip posted on her Instagram account, she announced to the world that she had signed with the WNBA team after playing with the Phoenix Mercury. She played with Mercury for over a decade since she was drafted by the team in 2013. It was her first time in free agency, and she stated that the decision was a hard one, but she is looking forward to rebranding herself with her new team.

In the video, she is seen with several WNBA players on a boat during a fishing expedition. She backtracks as she introduces them to let the world know she has moved on from Phoenix and is hanging out with her new Dream teammates.

“It was a hard decision since you’re leaving what you know, what I’ve known for my whole career. But there’s also the exciting factor of like, OK, this is a rebrand now. I get to show them something different,” Griner said in the clip. “I was able to find where I wanted to go. And honestly, what led me to that decision ultimately was the team, the players, as individuals, and then also my family.”

Basketball insider Shams Charania initially reported the news on his social media account on Jan. 28.