January 29, 2025
WNBA’s Brittney Griner Signs Deal With Atlanta Dream
WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner will play for the Atlanta Dream in the upcoming season.
In a video clip posted on her Instagram account, she announced to the world that she had signed with the WNBA team after playing with the Phoenix Mercury. She played with Mercury for over a decade since she was drafted by the team in 2013. It was her first time in free agency, and she stated that the decision was a hard one, but she is looking forward to rebranding herself with her new team.
In the video, she is seen with several WNBA players on a boat during a fishing expedition. She backtracks as she introduces them to let the world know she has moved on from Phoenix and is hanging out with her new Dream teammates.
“It was a hard decision since you’re leaving what you know, what I’ve known for my whole career. But there’s also the exciting factor of like, OK, this is a rebrand now. I get to show them something different,” Griner said in the clip. “I was able to find where I wanted to go. And honestly, what led me to that decision ultimately was the team, the players, as individuals, and then also my family.”
Basketball insider Shams Charania initially reported the news on his social media account on Jan. 28.
After 11 seasons in Phoenix, 10-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Dream, sources tell me and @alexaphilippou. Griner spent her entire career with Mercury and now heads to Atlanta in one of most stunning free agency moves in league history. pic.twitter.com/NfdAuYOAVs
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2025
Arizona Sports reported that the 34-year-old is the leader in rebounds (2,322), blocks (812), and shooting percentage (56.2%) for her former team. Griner played for Baylor and was the No. 1 pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft.
