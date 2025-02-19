Sports by Kandiss Edwards Brittney Griner Cancels Speaking Engagement After Receiving ‘Gay Baby Jail’ Note Brittney Griner received a "threatening" note near her hotel room at Women Grow Summit.







Griner was scheduled to speak at the Women Grow Leadership Summit on Feb. 1. After receiving a threatening note near her hotel room, the Atlanta Dream player pulled out.

The 10-time WNBA All-Star stayed at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Ahead of her appearance at the summit, she discovered a note that contained the phrase “Gay Baby Jail.”

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, detectives discovered the phrase is commonly used as a reference in video games. However, they have found no credible leads in the case. The department notes that many people are in the convention center during the events, making it difficult to identify a suspect.

“At the time the tape was located, a large convention was taking place at the Gaylord, attracting thousands of people, many with an interest in anime and video game enthusiasts,” the department said in a statement to TMZ. “At this time, detectives have uncovered no link to or threat against the guest who located the tape.”

Women Grow CEO Dr. Chanda Macias blamed the hotel and a previous guest. Macias states that a prior occupant may have left the note. She insinuates that the room was not properly cleaned before Griner checked in.

“I don’t know what their protocols are, but I don’t know why rooms wouldn’t be cleaned,” Macias told WUSA9.

The Women Grow Summit supports and uplifts women leaders in the cannabis industry. The organization provides a platform for discussing the challenges and solutions for women in the field. Topics include funding, legislation, policy, entrepreneurship courses, and mentorship opportunities.

Women are largely unrepresented in the cannabis industry. Forbes cites, “37% of executive-level positions in the field were held by women.”

The industry yields $32.1 million yearly and is estimated to have nearly 50 million users. According to Statista, sales by 2030 are projected to grow to $58 million.

