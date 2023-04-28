Brittney Griner on Pay Equity and Why WNBA Players Go Overseas

There is no more overseas travel in Brittney Griner’s future.

On April 27, the WNBA star spoke at a press conference for the first time since returning home from Russian detainment. According to ESPN, Griner said playing overseas was out of the question, except for traveling to play with the U.S. national team.

“I’m never going overseas to play again unless it’s to represent my country,” Griner said. “The whole reason a lot of us go over is the pay gap … to support our families, to support ourselves. So I don’t knock any player that wants to go overseas.

“I’m hoping that our league continues to grow. I hope a lot [more] companies start to invest in our craft,” she added.

As Griner prepares for May training camps, she continues her advocacy for other internationally detained Americans. The 32-year-old Houston native, who will be playing her 10th season with the Phoenix Mercury, is working closely with her WNBA team in partnership with the Bring Our Families Home organization. According to the organization, 54 Americans are wrongfully detained across seven countries; some have been away for over a decade.

Mercury fans will see a BOFH logo on the court during home games throughout the new season. A mural of Griner and other detainees will grace the outside of Footprint Center. To commit to the cause, the Phoenix organization will host families and friends of detainees with letter-writing stations available for fans to send messages to detainees and join in on the advocacy.

Griner said letters played a significant role throughout her 10-month detainment in Russia.

“It’s hard. You know I come from a military family,” Griner said. “I have that mindset … no one left behind. It hurts because no one should be in those conditions that I went through and they’re going through. I hope everyone continues to bring awareness and fight to bring home everyone.”