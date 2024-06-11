Brittney Griner Goes Topless For Maternity Photoshoot With Wife

Brittney Griner opted for a shirtless look for the maternity shoot she and her wife shared on social media.

The WNBA star, who’s set to compete in the Paris Olympics as part of Team USA, posed alongside her attorney wife Cherelle Griner for their maternity photoshoot shared on Instagram Monday, June 10.

“THREE … 🫶🏽,” Cherelle captioned the photo.

Cherelle smiled in a nude bra and panty set paired with a matching tulle robe. Brittney held her wife’s growing baby bump while allowing the camera to get a shot of her back tattoos. The pro athlete wore denim jeans and Calvin Klein underwear.

The photo was the third of a series of photos the happily married couple shared on Instagram from their maternity shoot. Using the captions “one,” two,” and “three,” Cherelle debuted three photos with two showing her wearing a white gown and Brittney wearing a white t-shirt with maroon pants.

In April, Cherelle and Brittney announced their pregnancy three months ahead of their expected due date.

“Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being,” they captioned an image of a sonogram. In May, they followed up with an inside look into their baby shower where they revealed they were having a boy they plan to name Bash, CBS News reports.

It’ll be a busy summer for Brittney, particularly an eventful July as she welcomes her first child and embarks on Paris, France to compete for her country in the 2024 Olympics. Her Olympic run comes a year and a half after she was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange.

The U.S. agreed to swap the WNBA star for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Brittney spent most of 2022 in Russian prison after she was arrested following a search of her luggage at a Moscow Airport where authorities found vape cartridges.

Brittney pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in prison. After 10 months of being detained, Brittney was released in December 2022.

