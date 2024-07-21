Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman WNBA Star Brittney Griner And Wife, Cherelle, Welcome Their First Bundle Of Joy Griner and her wife shared the news of their son's arrival this month.









Congratulations to Brittney Griner! The WNBA star has welcomed her first child with her wife, Cherelle.

The couple shared the news of their baby boy to CBS Sports on July 19. While they did not disclose a name, they did reveal the child was born on July 8, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

The 6’9″ Phoenix Mercury player was overjoyed by the announcement, sharing to the news outlet that he is “amazing.”

“That’s my man. He is amazing,” exclaimed the 33-year-old. “They said as soon as you see them, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window. That’s literally what happened.”

While excited about stepping into parenthood, the athlete will also have to step away for a few weeks. Griner will compete for Team USA in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite missing some quality time, the two-time Olympic Gold medalist believes her son will understand.

She added, “It kind of sucks because I have to leave, but at the same time, he will understand.”

The basketball star hopes to bring home another gold medal to her growing family. She also has twin girls she shares with her ex-wife and fellow WNBA player, Glory Johnson. Of this newest addition, the Griners revealed the news back in April.

The couple also celebrate their sixth-year anniversary this past June. Moreover, this year has been a whirlwind for Griner, who also released her memoir in May.

The book, “Coming Home,” details Griner’s 2022 prison experience in Russia. The controversial sentencing captivated the media, where Griner spent almost a year incarcerated due to drug possession charges. The book became a New York Times Bestseller, as Griner continues to work with Bring Our Families Home to help Americans detained overseas.

Now, Griner is healing from the past and focused on her future, which now includes her first son.

