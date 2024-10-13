News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Broadway Dancer Zelig Williams, Known For Performances In ‘Hamilton’ and ‘MJ,’ Missing In South Carolina Upon the news of his missing status, the Broadway community has banded together to spread awareness and bring Williams' home.







Zelig Williams, a Broadway dancer known for his performances in “Hamilton” and “MJ: The Musical,” remains missing after disappearing in his home state of South Carolina.

According to NBC New York, Williams was last seen on Oct. 3 in Columbia, South Carolina. After his family could not reach him, they informed law enforcement that next day. While the professional dancer was not in any shows at the moment, he returned to the southern state to teach an audition workshop at Palmetto Performing Arts.

“This bootcamp is perfect for aspiring performers looking to hone their skills and take their gifts and talents to the next level,” Williams described the two-day class on its Eventbrite. “Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn how to audition for a Broadway show and make lasting memories. From NYC to good ole SC! See you there!”

The workshop occurred on Sept. 27, with Williams going missing days later. His family told ABC News that his friend in New York City received a SOS cell phone alert form William’s phone indicating a car crash. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department later found Williams a vehicle in a parking lot of Congaree National Park. Although he was last seen driving there, police detected no signs of the 28-year-old.

“Come home, Zelig,” the dancer’s mother, Kathy Williams, told the news outlet. “I love you. I want you home with me.”

Upon the news of his missing status, the Broadway community has banded together to spread awareness and bring Williams’ home. The Black and Missing Foundation also shared an image and information about Williams.

Notably, actor Hugh Jackson also took to his Instagram to spread awareness as well.

“Please… if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of ZELIG WILLIAMS please reach out to your local authorities,” Jackman wrote, as reported by the news outlet. “ZELIG we love you and are praying for your safe return PLEASE pass this message on!!!”

The widespread search for Williams remains urgent.

