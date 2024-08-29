Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton There Is One Name Bronny James Can’t Call LeBron While On The Basketball Court 'We cannot be running down the court and he'd be like, Dad, I'm open! Dad, come on! No, you cannot do that,' LeBron James said.







Now that we may be closer to witnessing the first father and son playing basketball on the same NBA team at the same time, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has specific instructions for his son, Bronny.

During the latest episode of The Shop, when questioned on how the two will refer to one another while on the court, LeBron made it known that Bronny will NOT be allowed to call him the only thing he may have called him his whole life: Dad.

“We already laid that down; he cannot call me ‘Dad’ in the workplace,” LeBron emphasized. “Once we leave out the private facility and the gates close, I could be ‘Dad’ again in the car if we ride together; at home, I could be ‘Dad.'”

But he did lay the groundwork on some names he may be allowed to say if they are coming down the court together.

“No, he got to call me like ‘2-3’ or ‘Bron’ or, you know, ‘GOAT’ if he wants to. That’s up to him.”

He did say that it’s easy for him since he’s been calling his namesake Bronny since he was a child. So, since he’s been referring to LeBron James Jr. as Bronny, he needs no adjustment.

“We cannot be running down the court and he’d be like, ‘Dad, I’m open! Dad, come on!’ No, you cannot do that.”

Is @KingJames cool with Bronny calling him “Dad” on the court? 👀🏀#TheShop Live From Paris premieres this Thursday, 8/29 on our YouTube channel! Presented by @Nike. pic.twitter.com/96Yh3TRYmn — The Shop (@TheShopUN) August 27, 2024

Time will tell when that moment will take place as Bronny will start the season

The Lakers drafted Bronny in the second round of the NBA Draft with the 55th pick, a move that has elicited controversy based on his low-scoring and tepid numbers during his only season at the University of Southern California.

