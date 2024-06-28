Historic First for Second-Round Pick: Los Angeles Lakers Select Bronny James, Now Teammates with Legendary Dad

With this being billed as the least exciting NBA Draft, the major news to come out of it was that the Los Angeles Lakers fulfilled a wish for their star player LeBron James, who had been talking about for years about playing with his firstborn child, Bronny James.

The team used its second-round pick, the 55th pick of the draft, on Bronny James, paving the way for the Lakers to have the first father-son duo play together in NBA history.

While the NBA has seen brothers like Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas Antetokounmpo, and Lonzo and LaMelo Ball play simultaneously, and second-generation stars like Dell Curry’s sons, Seth and Steph, and Mychal Thompson’s son, Klay, even a father-son coaching duo with Doc and Austin Rivers, this marks the first time a father and son could play in the league together and potentially on the same team if LeBron James signs an extension with the Lakers.

This has happened in Major League Baseball with the father-son duo of Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. The National Hockey League saw Gordie Howe and his sons playing at the same time.

The man who facilitated the Lakers’ move, general manager Rob Pelinka, said, “NBA history could be made next season, and should be made in a Lakers uniform.”

Although Bronny had a dismal freshman season at the University of Southern California, with a weak draft, he declared after averaging 4.8 points, 36% shooting, and 2.8 rebounds in limited minutes.

“He is a person of high character and someone who works incredibly hard,” said Pelinka. “He has the quality we look for in drafting players and adding to our development (program).”

When the season begins, if LeBron is still with the Lakers, and Bronny joins him on the court, it will mark another milestone in LeBron’s amazing career and in NBA history.

