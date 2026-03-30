Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton LeBron And Bronny James Enter NBA Record Books With First Father-Son Assist In NBA Game 'It was a special moment with us two and a lot more to come down the road,' said Bronny







In only his second year, Los Angeles Lakers player Bronny James has hit the record books for the second time, when he accepted a pass from his father, LeBron, making them the first and only father-son duo to record an assist in an NBA game.

The milestone took place in the second quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets. After getting a pass from the future NBA Hall of Famer, Bronny connected on a three-point shot to place himself in the record books. The two made history last season when they played in the same game, becoming the first father-son duo to appear on the same team at the same time in the NBA.

BRONNY ➡️ LEBRON ➡️ BRONNY



THE FIRST FATHER-SON ASSIST IN NBA HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/qWGcYLayLi — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2026

According to NBA.com, the duo spent approximately 4 1/2 minutes on the court together, marking the longest the father-and-son tandem had been on the court during a regular-season game.

Bronny got the chance to play due to the team’s starting guard, Marcus Smart, being injured, allowing Bronny to get some minutes. The second-year player has been splitting time the past two seasons between the NBA and the G League.

ESPN reported that Bronny acknowledged the historical moment after the contest, which the Lakers won 116-99.

“It was a special moment with us two and a lot more to come down the road,” said Bronny.

Bronny was drafted with the team’s No. 55 pick in the 2024 draft, solidifying LeBron’s dream of playing with his son in the NBA. Bronny played one season at the University of Southern California before declaring for the NBA Draft. This season, he is shooting 40% from 3-point range, while he shot 41.7% for the South Bay Lakers.

“I’ve gotten more and more reps being comfortable shooting behind the NBA line,” Bronny said. “Gotten more and more comfortable for me to just shoot it without thinking. Nothing much to it, but just getting reps in and keeping at it and keeping working on my game.”

RELATED CONTENT: Will Bronny James Stay A Los Angeles Laker?