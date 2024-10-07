LeBron And Bronny James First Father-Son Duo In NBA History To Play On Same Team In Same Game

Adding to his legacy, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has made history once again by becoming the first father to lace up his sneakers and join his son on an NBA court.

NBA.com reported that LeBron’s wish, which he had been clamoring for several years, came true Oct. 6 at Acrisure Arena when his namesake, nicknamed Bronny, entered the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns.

LeBron James. Bronny James. The father-son duo share the court for the first time together! 👏 pic.twitter.com/93hC7k64gK — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2024

For Bronny, aside from playing with his father, it was his 20th birthday.

Several players have fathers who played in the NBA before they followed in their footsteps. Examples include Steph and Seth Curry, sons of former sharpshooter Dell Curry. Tim Hardaway Jr. is named after his father, All-Star point guard Tim Hardaway, and followed his career path. Klay Thompson followed his father, Mychal Thompson, a former number-one draft pick by the Portland Trailblazers, who had a great career with the Lakers.

LeBron has been speaking this “into existence” for the past two years since he made his wish known publicly two years ago. He expressed to The Athletic that he wanted to play his last season with his oldest son, but now that Bronny is here, this is no indication that this will be LeBron’s last season.

The James father-son team joins others from other professional sports leagues who have played together. Ken Griffey Sr., an All-Star with the Cincinnati Reds, and Ken Griffey Jr., early in his Hall of Fame career, did so when they were on the Seattle Mariners during parts of the 1990 and 1991 MLB seasons. In the NHL, the great Gordie Howe played with his sons Marty and Mark for the WHA’s Houston Aeros and the NHL’s Hartford Whalers.

Oh, the Lakers ended up losing the game, 118-114.