Caught on Video: Brooklyn Grandmother Attacked After Dispute Over Dog Waste

An elderly grandmother was attacked outside her home after she asked a woman to pick up her dogs’ waste in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

According to the New York Daily News, Linda Scott, 75, was attacked after making the request to her neighbor on April 7, at around 9 a.m. The assault was captured on surveillance video. Her son, Michael Scott, said that his mother was taken to Interfaith Medical Center, where doctors informed him that she narrowly avoided suffering a heart attack because of the beating.

The video, obtained by the media outlet, showed Linda Scott walking out of her home and speaking on the phone when a woman was seen yelling at her. The grandmother complained about dog poop near her house, and the woman denied that her dog had left it there. After a few words, another woman struck the victim, knocking her to the ground.

Michael Scott and other family members rushed out of the house to help.

PIX 11 spoke to Linda Scott from her hospital bed about the attack. She said she hoped that the woman who assaulted her would be arrested.

The victim said she has called 311 several times to complain about dog waste left on the vacant lot beside her house. She said the owner was given a citation, but the city never told him to put up a fence. She said she poured ammonia into the lot to keep the dogs out, but she did not expect to get attacked when she spoke to the woman with the dogs that day.

“I was trying to cover my head as much as possible because she was kicking,” Scott said. “I was trying to call 911, but I couldn’t. Then my son came out of the house.”

The family said Linda Scott returned home on April 8 and is expected to make a full recovery.

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