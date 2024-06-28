Jazz Musician Max Roach Gets Brooklyn Street Renamed In His Honor

A Brooklyn neighborhood has honored the late jazz musician Max Roach by renaming a corner after him. If you visit Bedford-Stuyvesant (Bed-Stuy), you’ll now see a street named “Max Roach Way.”

According to Brooklyn Magazine, the iconic musician, composer, and Civil Rights activist’s name appears at the corner of Greene and Marcy Avenues. In 1940, Roach lived at 541 Greene Ave. with his family. The name change occurred on June 19 in the neighborhood the drummer grew up in. Although he was born in North Carolina, he was raised in Brooklyn during the Great Depression. After honing his musical skills and attending Boys High School, he got his first gig with the Duke Ellington Orchestra, which started his legendary career. Roach, who died in 2007, would have been 100 this year. He was born on Jan. 10, 1924.

According to a Facebook post by his son, Raoul Roach, the renaming ceremony is one of several events commemorating Roach’s birthday.

“MAX ROACH WAY” stands as a testament to the enduring impact of Roach’s contributions to music and culture. This street co-naming honors not only his extraordinary talent and achievements but also his deep roots in the Brooklyn community. The City of New York and the Max Roach Family invite residents and jazz enthusiasts alike to join in commemorating the legacy of Max Roach, whose innovative spirit and dedication to his craft continue to inspire generations.”

At the renaming ceremony, Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the musician and said, “Max was basically a physician because music can heal, and there’s so much hate out there that can divide us, he had the power to reconnect us.”

Roach co-founded Brooklyn-based Debut Records, making it the first musician-owned record label that “played a pivotal role in the advancement of jazz.”

Roach worked with many esteemed artists, including Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and many others.

