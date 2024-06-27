Robert Glasper, Artist in Residence, Leads Star-Studded Lineup at 2024 Blue Note Jazz Festival, Celebrating Black Culture ‘On The Highest Level’

The 2024 Blue Note Jazz Festival, featuring artist in residence Robert Glasper, boasts an exciting lineup with headlining performances from the Grammy-winning pianist, songwriter, and producer, along with his friends John Legend, Jill Scott, André 3000, and many others.

Organized by Blue Note Entertainment Group and Black Radio Productions, the Blue Note Jazz Festival Presents: The Black Radio Experience offers a captivating journey into the heart of music by going beyond boundaries and celebrating the vibrant tapestry of Black culture. The festival will take place from Aug. 30th to Sept. 1 at the illustrious The Meritage Resort & Spa and include headlining performances from Legend, Scott, and André 3000, along with performances by Andra Day, Common, Nile Rodgers, Ledisi, and many more.

Arranging the festival is a labor of love for Glasper, who inspired the annual festival after his “Robtober” residency at the Blue Note in New York.

“This festival is a direct reflection of my Blue Note residency that I do every October in New York. We call it Robtober and I take over the Blue Note for the entire month,” Glasper tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “It’s filled with different bands, different special guests, different pop-up guests, and every night it’s something new and exciting. We decided to try to mirror the residency and turn the experience into a festival in Napa.”

He added, “This year is extra special because we’re all about creating an intimate vibe, something you won’t find at your average festival. The Black Radio Experience is going to feel personal while also being a festival. We’re going to dance between those two things. We’re gonna make sure you’re not just attending a festival, but you’re part of it.”

With the Blue Note Jazz Festival, now in its sixth year, Glasper is finding new ways to celebrate the rich tapestry of Black culture “on the highest level.” As a result, he’s invited many of his musical colleagues to hit the stage. Additional talent includes Tank and The Bangas, Cimafunk, Marcus Miller, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Madlib, Christian McBride, Pete Rock, Joel Ross, Terrace Martin, Jahi Sundance, Kendrick Scott, Derrick Hodge, Marsha Ambrosius, Eric Roberson, RC & The Gritz, DJ Aktive, Bryan Michael-Cox, Musiq Soulchild, and more.

“I’m very excited about this performance lineup because most of these performers are actually friends of mine in real life,” Glasper says. “They are people that I admire musically and that I’ve collaborated with musically so it feels like a family reunion.”

“That’s the cool thing about these festivals in Napa, they always feel honest,” he added. “We don’t just book musicians because they’re hot or because they have a popular song. We truly choose people to be at this festival that represents black music and black people on the highest level.”

Attendees will enjoy three days of sensational performances across two stages and a wine cave venue, featuring music icons against the stunning backdrop of California’s Napa Valley.

“The Blue Note Jazz Festival is important for today’s climate because we keep it 100%! It’s about musicality and honesty,” Glasper says of the festival’s significance.

Festival-goers can savor delicious food, explore the wine garden, or attend exclusive events like intimate after-parties and an unmissable pool party, all while staying in luxurious accommodations at The Meritage Resort & Spa.

Attendees can indulge in various food and beverage experiences, including Chef Darryl Bell’s “In the Vineyard” Stateline Road Smokehouse, where he blends his Kansas City roots with Michelin training for an unmatched culinary adventure. Additionally, The Meritage will provide its own breakfast and dinner buffets, along with Napa Valley’s newest premier steakhouse, Ember Steak, for all three days of the event. Additional exclusive food experiences are also in store.

Inspired by the Mission-style architecture of a modern vineyard, the newly redesigned Meritage Resort & Spa offers a plush and convenient festival experience within Napa Valley’s largest resort, spanning 36 beautiful acres.