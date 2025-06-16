News by Keka Araújo Brooklyn Teen Denies Hazing, Faces ‘P-Diddy’ Bullying After Charges Dropped Hunter and his parents vehemently insisted that the incident was “typical horsing around” and did not involve any pervasive sexual contact.







A Brooklyn high school student who was previously accused in a high-profile sexual hazing incident last year, now alleges he has encountered relentless bullying from his classmates, vehemently denying the initial allegations that abruptly ended his team’s season and led to a coach’s dismissal.

Neijee Hunter, 15, a student at James Madison High School in Midwood, said that he remains stressed out over the ongoing harassment, maintaining that sexual hazing claims were entirely fabricated.

“The whole team is saying it’s a lie,” Hunter told The New York Post. “Now they’re calling me P-Diddy. They called me gay, and they’re saying this because of something I didn’t do. They’re leaving baby oil in my locker.”

Hunter and two other players on James Madison’s junior varsity football team were accused in October 2024 of forcibly restraining a teammate, removing his clothing, and touching his “private area.”

The alleged victim’s mother reportedly informed the school about the incident, leading to the immediate suspension of the team’s season and the termination of a coach.

However, Hunter and his parents vehemently insisted that the incident was “typical horsing around” and did not involve any pervasive sexual contact.

“When the school called us and told us we needed to get down there, I got there fast and the police were already there,” Hunter’s father, Early Hunter, told The New York Post.

He recounted the family’s experience with the legal system: “We went to court three times. They declined to prosecute in family court. The judge said he didn’t know why this was in court. The school made such a big thing about it before investigating. They called the police immediately. They charged them and took all three of them out in handcuffs like they were real criminals.”

The elder Hunter even publicly released a video he claims shows only roughhousing, not sexual abuse.

Despite charges being dismissed in court and the accused students returning to class, Neijee Hunter describes the aftermath as a “nightmare.” He states that the alleged victim, a former friend and teammate, is the sole individual maintaining the sexual hazing claims.

“He’s the only one saying that happened,” Neijee insisted of his accuser. “The coach was right there. It was after practice. We were getting psyched for the game Friday. We’re playing around. After practice, all regular horseplay in the locker room, tackling each other. We tackled him and he went home and told a lie. He was laughing, ready to play against the biggest team in the South Shore High School league.”

The taunts of “P-Diddy” by his classmates allude to the disgraced rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, currently facing allegations of sexual abuse and assault in unrelated legal proceedings.

A spokesperson for James Madison High School stated that the school was previously unaware of the bullying Hunter is now reporting. “Bullying and harassment have absolutely no place in our schools,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Prior to this inquiry, the school had received no escalation or report of bullying. Upon receipt of these allegations, the school launched a full investigation, and we are providing support to this student, as per school policies.”

Neijee’s mother, Nathifa Bembrey, articulated the profound and lasting damage inflicted by the incident. “This could have ruined someone’s whole life over a lie,” Bembrey told The New York Post. “It was very stressful. It was nerve-wracking. And that coach got fired, and they said he allowed this to happen. He’ll never coach again, all over a lie. The kids at school were calling them the Madison 3. They were so rude and mean. No apologies. They absolutely could’ve handled this better.”

