Beauty by Ahsan Washington Try These 'Brownkind' Products If You Want To Be Kind To Your Brown Skin The formulation targets melanin-rich skin specifically







Consumers who are intentional about their skincare choices are a demographic that deserves attention. Brands like Brownkind are stepping up to serve melanin-rich complexions. Brownkind is a dermatologist-designed skincare brand with solid solutions. Brownkind products contain a special botanical phytonutrient blend which includes Indian gooseberry, rainbow algae and cacao, which was created by dermatologists. The formulation targets melanin-rich skin specifically. Research shows that this method achieves balanced skin tone and natural radiance without using strong lightening or bleaching chemicals.

Among its many masterfully designed collection, Brownkind created a proprietary Even Tone Defender™ complex to formulate products which target hyperpigmentation and uneven tone and sensitivity issues. Brownkind sells its products through an online direct-to-consumer platform while establishing itself as a scientific inclusive skincare brand that meets the needs of deep skin tones after decades of beauty industry neglect.

Brownkind Vitamin C Serum – Boost Collagen & Even Tone

The Brownkind Vitamin C Serum enhances collagen production while evening out skin tone. This serum targets uneven skin tone, dark spots, and dull skin. Use this serum daily after cleansing and before applying moisturizers as part of your brightening routine. The combination of antioxidants with Vitamin C derivative in this product delivers even tone and natural glow enhancement without using strong lightening agents, which makes it perfect for brown skin that tends to develop hyperpigmentation.

Brownkind Sheer Facial Sunscreen SPF 40 – Invisible Protection

Melanin-rich skin types need daily UV protection that disappears without leaving a white cast. The Even Tone Defender™ formula creates a broad-spectrum SPF that perfectly matches darker skin tones while enhancing natural brightness. Sunscreens typically leave visible traces on brown skin, but this product protects without creating a white cast, while being non-greasy and suitable for sensitive and acne-prone skin. Apply this product as the final step of your morning skincare routine before applying makeup or wear it alone. Protect your skin from UV-induced dark spots and uneven tone by using this product every day throughout the year.

Brownkind Dark Spot Corrector – Target Hyperpigmentation

Melanin-rich skin often experiences patchy, dark, or uneven skin. The dermatologist-created serum uses natural phytonutrients to fade dark spots and brighten complexion over weeks. Use the product daily on skin that has been cleansed before applying moisturizer. Use the product during both morning and night routines The product removes spots using mild approaches that preserve the natural glow of your skin.

Brownkind Glow Moisturizer – Hydration + Barrier Support

The Brownkind Glow Moisturizer is a daily hydrating moisturizer that strengthens the skin’s natural barrier. The product suits people who have dry, dull, or dehydrated skin, and want to create a glowing complexion. This moisturizer contains phytonutrients that strengthen the skin’s barrier while providing deep hydration and enhancing natural skin luminosity. Apply it after serums during both morning and night routines to achieve maximum hydration. Use Brownkind Glow Moisturizer two times per day to achieve optimal results.

Brownkind Night Cream – Overnight Repair & Even Tone

The Brownkind Night Cream works during the night to repair skin while evening out its tone. The night cream targets users who want to restore their skin overnight and who have concerns about skin texture, aging signs and spots. The formula contains peptides and other skin-boosting ingredients which makes it perfect for melanin-rich skin. Apply this product as the last step of your evening routine and use it every night to see results over time.

Brownkind is an official sponsor and supporter of BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 20th annual Women of Power Summit

