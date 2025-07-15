Entrepreneurship by Roz A. Gee Brunson Cooper, CEO Of Corenic Construction, Talks Success As An Industry Leader Brunson Cooper is the CEO of Corenic Construction, and his team consists of 50+ full-time staff who have collectively completed over 1,000 projects since its inception in 2009.







The company’s motto is: “A Commitment Made. A Commitment Delivered.” This has remained true for over 15 consecutive years. Brunson Cooper is the CEO of Corenic Construction, and his team consists of over 50 full-time staff members who have collectively completed more than 1,000 projects since the company’s inception in 2009. As a result, they have sound financial stability. Corenic has quickly become known in the market as a firm that delivers on time, every time! From a vast spectrum of lobby renovations to full-floor tenant improvements, Corenic has the expertise and the desire to creatively build beyond its clients’ expectations.

As for Brunson, building and nurturing relationships is a driving force in his life—a value instilled in him by his father, after whom he’s named. Without deliberately taking time to foster key relationships, he’d never be doing what he does today: owning and operating his own construction company, D.C.-based Corenic Construction. Black Enterprise caught up with him to talk about the evolution of entrepreneurship and his role as a trailblazing leader of his multimillion-dollar company.

Black Enterprise: What keeps you inspired as a visionary leader today?

Cooper: The opportunity to provide a place where people can see themselves developing their career without judgment or criticism.

BE: What are some of Corenic’s most recent awards and recognitions?

Cooper: Awarded FSC First Small Business of the Year Award

Ranked No. 21 for the Washington Business Journal (Businesses Ran By People of Color)

Ranked No. 34 for the Washington Business Journal (Largest General Contractor)

Ranked No. 31 for the Washington Business Journal (Most Diverse Business)

BE: Since your company’s inception in 2009, how has the company evolved?

Cooper: We’ve grown from receiving our first check in 2010 for $17,000 to finishing out last year around $68 million. In the beginning, the type of work we provided for our clients was small carpet and paint projects, working with our clients to really get what they needed. Then, growing from interior and retail projects to small-based buildings to larger building repositioning projects to doing rec centers, car dealerships, schools, and one of our largest projects presently, with a partnership with the Baltimore Ravens. This will be a three-year project, and our portion (profit) will be roughly $75 million.

One of the biggest things for us as a company is that our service has been No. 1. The same as it has been from the beginning, really making sure we understand our clients and treat them the way they want to be treated. We want our clients to say that we make their life easier—that’s the goal of our service.

BE: What is the latest construction project you’re working on?

Cooper: We’re working on the Baltimore Ravens stadium, where our portion of the renovation is roughly around $20-25 million per year (it’s a 3-year project). Additionally, we are working on the $330 million Suitland High School project, where we serve as a joint venture (JV) partner. Individually, we’re working on a recreation center in Baltimore as well as on multiple JP Morgan Chase banks. Interior renovations for DGS in Washington, DC, and multiple nonprofits in the DC region. Also, we’re working with some of the local universities and healthcare entities like Children’s Hospital, George Washington University, and other seed projects.

BE: As a founder and CEO, what is your business philosophy? What keeps you grounded in success?

Cooper: Staying humble and understanding that there is always someone who could be better than you. It’s important to always hone your skills and stay strong in what you’re doing. Never stop learning; never stop being a sponge. And always giving back. As quickly as someone gives you information, you should share that information with others.

In regard to the business itself, I look at the people who work with me. They have a choice to work at this company. Therefore, I have the responsibility to ensure that they can grow and be all that they can be. The way I treat my clients is the same way I treat my employees and contractors.

I feel that I am a connector of great clients, connecting them to great people, along with great subcontractors. I’m a connector in that sense. I make it my business to solve problems and provide turnkey solutions for my clients.

BE: What does the future look like for Corenic in the next 5 years?

Cooper: In the next five years, our goal is to expand our footprint. We’re right now in the mid-Atlantic region, and our goal is to move from Pittsburgh, then go to Richmond and the Carolinas, down into the Florida region. So, over the next 3-5 years, our company is looking to grow from where we are now to an enterprise of a minimum of $300-plus million per year.

BE: Who is your mentor/coach, and why?

Cooper: I have two mentors. One is Thomas Moorehead, who used to own Moorehead Industries. He was essentially the first African American dealership owner of Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and other luxury brands.

The other mentor is Henry Gilford, who owns Gilford Corporation. Both of these gentlemen have really opened doors for me. Moorehead, with the ability to say, “Hey, I choose you to do this work because I believe in you.” I was afforded opportunities that most contractors would envy. And for him to have the people who work for me to utilize their skillset to accomplish building spaces like that for him is incredible and truly humbling.

From a business perspective, I gleaned from how they ran businesses and created an empire. Gilford opened up the doors in the general contracting space. Even though he’s no longer in business, he was instrumental in opening doors and helped me build the company I have now.

