HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman K-Pop Group BTS Called Out For ‘Whitewash’ Of Howard University Campus In Album Teaser Black K-pop fans and the HBCU community called out the seemingly racist depiction of Howard's campus.







Popular K-pop group BTS has confused its fans and members of the HBCU community with its depiction of Howard University’s campus in a new album teaser.

The HBCU’s yard and signature building, Founders Library, were used in the teaser for the group’s upcoming LP, “Arirang.” However, the inclusion of Howard University in the teaser displeased some viewers, especially for the depiction of its student body.

The animation only showcased a few Black students in the video, with the rest presented as white or other races. While having some international students, Howard University primarily serves African American scholars.

The scene actually references a shared moment in both HBCU and South Korean history. According to WJLA, the video recalls when seven Korean students at the HBCU became the first Koreans in the United States to record their voices and traditional music. As for BTS’ callback to the occasion, they reimagined the boy group’s members in the famous yard during this time period.

The album title is also a special Korean phrase. The Guardian reports that “Arirang” is also the name of the Korean Peninsula’s unofficial anthem, symbolizing Korean culture and expression to the world through song. However, despite the intentions of the overarching project, several naysayers called out the depiction of students.

Opposers on Reddit claimed that BTS attempted to “whitewash” Howard University, as the video did not heavily signal how the students were able to accomplish this feat while attending an HBCU. Many critics called the move “disrespectful” as this chance to highlight an important moment in history became overshadowed by the album promotion.

“So BTS decided to whitewash Howard University in their trailer… yeah I’m done,” shared one Redditor to launch the critique thread.

K-pop fans even noted how the fandom often excludes Black listeners from the community. Especially with ongoing critiques of these artists taking from historically Black music, particularly in R&B and Hip-Hop’s lyrics, dancing, and music videos, the move did not resonate with Black Americans.

Others also pointed to the broader challenges facing HBCUs and federal funding. As these institutions confront growing political pressure, including efforts to restrict how Black history is taught in schools and museums, the mischaracterization of Howard by one of the world’s biggest K-pop groups carries added weight.

“The last part you mentioned about HBCUs under attack by our current administration (throwing in as well as history under attack by cutting funding to museums that focus on African American History)…this is why this one really hurts a bit deeper for me of the disrespectful portrayal of the HBCU,” wrote a Redditor. “They squandered a true moment of showing respect and solidarity by being this careless and disrespectful.”

RELATED CONTENT: Howard University Revamps Policy On Taking Knee During Games