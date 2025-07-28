Bubba Wallace Becomes 1st Black Driver To Win Brickyard 400

Race car driver Bubba Wallace scored a major victory by winning the Brickyard 400, and in doing so, he became the first Black driver ever to win a NASCAR crown jewel race.

According to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the race took place, Wallace beat last year’s winner, Kyle Larson, for the historic win. He won the race by .222 of a second. He prevented Larson from becoming the fourth driver to win back-to-back races. This was Wallace’s first victory since 2022, going 100 races without a win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASCAR (@nascar)

“That adrenaline rush is crazy,” Wallace said. “I’m worn out. Unbelievable. To win here at the Brickyard, knowing how big this race is, knowing all the noise that’s going on in the background, to set that all aside is a testament to these people here on this 23 team. It’s been getting old, running on the (playoffs) cut line.

“How many days since my last win? Zero.”

Wallace, who drives in the No. 23 Chumba Casino Toyota fielded by 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and NASCAR driving legend Denny Hamlin, secured a spot in this year’s NASCAR playoffs with this latest victory. His last win took place in Kansas in 2022, and before that, he had previously won at Talladega in 2021.

CBS Sports reported that while Larson came in second place, Hamlin was third, with Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five in fourth and fifth place. The remainder of the top 10 was Todd Gilliland in sixth, Ryan Blaney seventh, Christopher Bell eighth, Alex Bowman ninth, and Carson Hocevar 10th.

According to NBC Sports, NASCAR has four crown jewel events: the Brickyard 400, the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600, and the Southern 500.

The next race for Cup drivers will take place Aug. 3 in Iowa.

RELATED CONTENT: Elevating Your Excellence: Derrick Johnson Is A Stalwart Leader Forging New Pathways For NAACP And Racial Equity