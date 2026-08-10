photo credit: wikkimedia Sports by Edwian Stokes ‘Built Different’ STEM Accelerator Leverages Motorsports To Advance Workforce Development for Black Youth The Twenty Four Foundation, GM Motorsports, and Clayton County partnered to launch an AI and engineering initiative inspired by NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth.







The Twenty Four Foundation, with GM Motorsports and local government leaders, launched “Built Different: The STEM Accelerator,” a workforce development initiative connecting underserved youth to careers in engineering, artificial intelligence, technology, and data science through professional motorsports.

Developed by Seven & Grace with GM Motorsports, the program launches in Atlanta and Richmond, Virginia, through local nonprofit partners. In Georgia, the Clayton County Office of Digital Equity leads a six-week summer cohort for 10 local students, combining classroom instruction with practical experience. Students are selected through an open application process where families apply via their school, regional community centers, or the Clayton County Office of Digital Equity website. Applicants must show interest in STEM fields and commit to the full program. Details and deadlines are shared with schools and community organizations each spring.

Driving Financial Empowerment Through High-Tech Careers

Built Different is a strategic platform for early workforce development and financial empowerment. High-growth technical sectors like artificial intelligence, motorsports engineering, and data analytics have presented barriers for African Americans. By connecting Black youth with corporate engineers and advanced technology, the program creates sustainable pathways into high-earning technical careers.

NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth serves as this effort’s primary proof of concept. An Atlanta native, Caruth transformed virtual sim racing on iRacing into a professional career as a NASCAR national series winner through NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program. His journey forms the foundation of the program’s flagship curriculum, “How STEM Leads to Speed: Racing with Rajah.”

The curriculum offers four modules for middle school students and an expanded five-module track for high school and college students. Courses are taught by motorsports professionals, including General Motors software engineers, pit crew tire specialists, and NASCAR graphic designers.

Students use advanced industry technology. GM Motorsports provides platforms used in elite competition, such as the Pit Rho machine-learning strategy platform and Race Vehicle Simulation software. Microsoft supplies AI tools, including Copilot and Designer, giving participants hands-on experience with the software that supports Caruth’s racing operations.

“This program shows that STEM is more than classroom subjects,” said Takiyah J. Thomas, administrator of the Clayton County Office of Digital Equity. “It is the engine behind innovation, technology, and many career opportunities.” Clayton County, the only county government in Georgia with a dedicated Office of Digital Equity, aims to prepare residents for emerging technology careers.

Each partner organization receives a comprehensive STEM toolkit for year-round instruction alongside classroom learning. Students also join VIP race weekend experiences. Atlanta participants visited the EchoPark Speedway during the Quaker State 400 (July 11 and 12), and Richmond students will attend the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Aug 14 and 15.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of motorsports is the opportunity to share the technologies, engineering practices, and lessons learned from competition with broader communities,” said TaiJaune Robinson, engineering business manager at GM Motorsports. “Through programs like this, we can help students better understand how innovation happens, how teams solve complex challenges under pressure, and how STEM skills can create opportunities both within motorsports and across the automotive industry.”

According to release details, plans are in progress to expand Built Different into additional NASCAR markets nationwide beginning in 2027. The Twenty Four Foundation is seeking corporate, philanthropic, and community partners to sponsor future student cohorts and provide long-term financial empowerment for youth across the country.

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