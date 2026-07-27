Photo credit: (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz) Education by Sidnee Michelle Marsai Martin’s Foundation Reaches 10K Students, Launches Financial Fellowship Marsai Martin is expanding her efforts to help young people build long-term financial security.







Actor, producer, and entrepreneur Marsai Martin is expanding her efforts to help young people build long-term financial security, as her nonprofit reaches a major milestone and launches a new scholarship initiative for college students, Afrotech reports.

Marsai’s Way Foundation empowers the youth

Martin’s Marsai’s Way Foundation has served more than 10,000 students through programs focused on education, mentorship, scholarships, and leadership development, according to the organization’s website. The nonprofit also announced the launch of the FICO Financial Empowerment Fellowship, a new program that will award ten college students $1,500 scholarships while equipping them with financial literacy and leadership skills.

The fellowship builds on a three-year partnership between Martin and Seeds of Fortune Inc., announced earlier in 2026, to provide financial education, wealth-building strategies, and career development resources to 10,000 young women.

Founded in honor of Martin’s late cousin, Marsai Chari Murray, the Marsai’s Way Foundation seeks to expand educational opportunities for underserved youth while encouraging the next generation of leaders. Martin, who was named after her cousin, said the organization reflects a legacy of creating opportunities for others.

“If a way was made for me, then I have a responsibility to make one for someone else,” Martin wrote in an Instagram post announcing the foundation’s milestone.

The foundation’s work centers on four key pillars: scholarships, health and wellness, leadership development, and financial literacy. Its programs are supported by 36 partners worldwide.

The foundation has expanded programming

The foundation’s newest initiative, the FICO Financial Empowerment Fellowship, is designed to help students better understand personal finance, credit, and wealth-building. Financial literacy has become an increasing priority for organizations seeking to equip young adults with the tools needed to make informed financial decisions and build long-term economic stability.

Ten fellows will receive $1,500 scholarships, financial education from FICO, and leadership training through Seeds of Fortune Inc. Participants also will help classmates and community members access financial education resources that promote healthier financial habits.

“We spend so much time preparing for our careers, but understanding your finances is just as important,” Martin wrote in a separate Instagram post.

“Learning how credit works, making smart financial decisions, and building wealth for your future — those are life skills that create opportunities.”

Selected fellows will also attend the Marsai Martin Resolution Brunch, where they will connect with Martin, fellow participants, and other community leaders.

Applications are open to students enrolled in two- or four-year colleges and universities, as well as accredited trade and vocational programs in the United States. The deadline to apply is Sept. 21.

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