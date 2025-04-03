Will ‘Trill Burgers’ Hit An HBCU Campus? Bun B Wants It To Go Down

Bun B has yet to open a Trill Burgers location at a historically Black college or university (HBCU), but he would love the opportunity to do so.

The UGK rap legend was recently asked about Trill Burgers’ partnership with the University of Houston. While it’s not Texas Southern University—the HBCU in his hometown—Bun B (real name Bernard Freeman) is open to expanding into HBCU territory. The challenge lies in the lack of funding to support growing businesses like Trill Burgers.

“This is a very storied university. It’s a larger university,” Bun B told Sports Illustrated’s HBCU Legends. “They have a great booster system. A lot of HBCUs don’t have that kind of funding available, but it’s something that we would love to afford to any historically Black college university in this country, not just those in close proximity.”

“As we grow this brand, we are looking for newer ways to expand this company and connect with the community,” Bun B added. “And we are known as a cultural brand. So, we have no problem bringing our culture into spaces where we don’t have to compromise it. And an HBCU, you would be the perfect platform for that.”

Founded in 2021, Trill Burgers has rapidly gained recognition for its signature smashburger, which features two all-beef smashed patties, caramelized onions, pickles, and the patented Trill Sauce on a potato roll bun. Since its debut, the brand has earned national acclaim, winning Good Morning America’s title of Best Burger in America in 2022 and becoming a fan favorite at major music festivals like Coachella, Rolling Loud, Something in the Water, and Rock the Bells.

Other accolades under Trill Burgers’ belt include the prestigious Gold Buckle Foodie Award for Best Classic Fair Food at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, where, under the leadership of chef partners Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares, it served over 41,000 burgers in just 20 days—thanks to overwhelming support from its hometown. Beyond its culinary success, Trill Burgers is committed to giving back and supporting local charities such as Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke Foundation and Second Servings of Houston.

