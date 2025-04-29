Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Bun B Draws Huge Crowd For Launch Of Second Trill Burgers Location In Texas Bun B is expanding the Trill Burgers empire with the launch of its second location.







Bun B drew a drive-thru line stretching down the block for the grand opening of his second Trill Burgers location in Texas.

The UGK rapper headed to Spring, Texas — about 25 miles north of downtown Houston — to celebrate the opening of his new Trill Burgers location at 6810 Louetta Rd. The rapper shared an Instagram video a day after the new restaurant’s launch, showing the long line of cars waiting to place their orders for a juicy burger.

The new location expands on Bun B’s growing food empire and Trill Burgers’ fanfare with its acclaimed smashburger concept. It comes nearly two years after the official launch of Trill Burgers in June 2023 at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. in Houston, which quickly became a landmark destination.

“The support our community continues to show has been nothing short of incredible,” Bun B told Woodlands Online. “We’re so grateful for this city, and we’re excited to expand to the north side of Houston. To our new neighbors and visitors in Spring, we’re thrilled to be joining your community. We hope to see y’all at Trill Burgers very soon.”

The new Spring location, built on 3,023 square feet of what was once a Dairy Queen, offers seating for 76 guests inside and 32 on the patio. It marks the in-store debut of Trill Lemonade, the fresh-squeezed drink Trill Burgers first teased at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Customers can also expect the signature OG Burger – named “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America in 2022 – as well as the Vegan OG Burger, Triple OG and Triple Vegan OG Burgers, Lil G and Vegan Lil G Burger kids’ meals, along with seasoned fries.

Along with the new location, Trill Burgers is also launching a new partnership with Coca-Cola for its fountain drinks and expanding its collaboration with DoorDash as its exclusive delivery and pickup provider. The restaurant will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with the drive-thru staying open until midnight.

Next up will be two new locations, slated for later this year, in Missouri City (20220 Fort Bend Parkway Toll Rd. 140) and another in Houston (7616 Westheimer Rd.).

“Our team has been working on this for a long time,” Trill Burgers co-founder Nick Scurfield said. “We are so excited to open this second location in Spring and take another big step in bringing Trill Burgers to more communities across Houston. We’re just getting started.”

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Rescinds HBCU Support: A Dismantling Of Opportunity For Our Youth