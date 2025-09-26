News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Burlington Coat Factory’s Alleged Use Of Facial Recognition Sparks Concern Burlington Coat Factory is under fire for allegedly using facial recognition in its stores.







The public is speaking out over Burlington Coat Factory’s alleged use of facial recognition technology to enter its stores.

A video circulating on social media shows one shopper recording as another is seemingly forced to have his photo taken to enter a Burlington Coat Factory in Brooklyn, New York, according to News 12 Brooklyn.

”You have to let them take a picture before you can enter into Burlington,” the woman who filmed the video can be heard saying before exiting the store.

TikTok user Robby Harvey reposted the video, tagging the mega-retailer to ask whether it was true that they were “forcing customers to take photos.”

Critics quickly took to the comments, expressing outrage and pledging to boycott the store over its heightened security measures.

”No more Burlington for me,” one person wrote.

“My local Burlington recently added a fully armed security guard,” another user shared. “He lets you through the little gate like a bouncer at a club. There is nothing in Burlington that I need that bad that I have to feel like a criminal before I even get in the store. No thanks, Burlington. Good luck.”

A News 12 reporter who visited the Gateway Center location observed a loss prevention staffer taking shoppers’ photos before they entered the store, alongside cameras at the entrance. A worker claimed the cameras could identify individuals with prior theft incidents.

However, a Burlington Coat Factory spokesperson stated that none of their stores use facial recognition technology. BLACK ENTERPRISE also reached out to the retailer for details on its public security policies and is awaiting a response from the communications department.

There remains a mixed response to Burlington’s possible ramp-up in security measures, with some shoppers saying they don’t mind.

”I feel by them monitoring people in and out, people have an extra sense of security while they’re shopping,” one customer said. “It might deter people from doing something wrong.”

”Depends on how you look at it,” another customer added. “But, I think it’s a good thing.”

Studies have noted a rise in the use of facial recognition technology in retail, reportedly aimed at preventing theft, improving operations, and boosting security. However, its use has raised significant concerns and calls for greater transparency and regulatory compliance.

Although its use surged during the pandemic for contactless services, the technology continues to evolve as a tool to identify known offenders and enhance overall store security. In August, Home Depot was hit with a class-action lawsuit over its use of facial recognition technology in Illinois. Burlington’s use of the technology has reignited debates over its ethical implications.

