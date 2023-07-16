Burn Victim of Chemical Peel TikTok Awarded $1 Mil In Lawsuit

Neyo White, who went viral on Tiktok for detailing his experience as a burn victim from a botched chemical peel, is now getting a hefty check for his trauma.

TMZ revealed that White will receive $1 million for his successful lawsuit against Diamond Facez Skin Care Bar and its CEO, Shamari-Rene Cherry, who rendered the service.

The TikToker first went viral in February 2022 for exposing how the company refused to refund him the $150 paid for the service that left him with extensive second-degree burns on his face, prompting him to resort to legal action.

The Georgia resident went to the social media platform to showcase his burns from the facial service that left his skin discolored and blotchy in various places, having to seek medical attention at the hospital for his injuries. He insisted that the videos were not an attempt to gain clout, and warning his followers of his seriousness by planning to sue the Atlanta-based business for ruining his face. It is evident based on the compensation owed after the verdict that the content creator had a strong case behind him.

However, that is not the only matter that White has taken into his own hands. Since the incident, his face has nearly recovered, getting laser treatment at Emerage Medical with dermatologist Jason Emer, self-described as the “world’s most recognized cosmetic dermatologist and surgeon.” White also launched his own brand, Neyo Skincare Brand, in another way to capitalize off his own struggle.

The defendant, on the other hand, will have to shell over $750k in compensatory, in a 60/30 split between the company and its founder. In addition to this, another quarter of a million dollars will be allocated to White in punitive damages. Since the verdict was released, the skincare clinic has been silent, privatizing their social media accounts as well.

As for Mr. White, it is safe to say that while his skin may never fully recover, his pockets are currently overflowing.