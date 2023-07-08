Viral Videos: Deaf TikToker Shares Hilarious Childhood Experiences

Deaf TikToker Scarlet May has gone viral on social media for sharing her unique experiences growing up deaf. In a series of videos posted on July 5, May told her fans about how it is arguing with deaf siblings and how to “shut a deaf person up.”

She began her first video by saying, “If you want to know how deaf siblings argue, that is how we do it. So growing up me and my brother were both deaf. Anytime somebody was to start an argument, they’re gonna immediately finish the argument. Cause when he comes up to me and says his piece and gets his point across, then I’m ready to say mine, he closes his eyes. Now I can’t even hit him with what I gotta say.”

The TikToker described her usual response to her brother’s antics. “Anytime that happens, I’m going to sit there, and I’m gonna have my arms crossed, and Imma wait for him to open his eyes. Then as soon as he opens his eyes again and he sees me ready to go, boom, he shuts his eyes again. Not only did he shut his eyes, but then he proceeded to like walk out of the room and like touch things as he goes and just exits. That irks me so bad y’all, and I would’ve thrown some hands, but he was way bigger than me. When I tell you we still argue like that to this day, we will probably be in like our 80s still doing that,” May said.

The Black TikToker’s other video, posted in quick succession to the first, described an experience that she had when she was at a sleepover when she was younger. In both videos, she signed, included subtitles, and spoke to make sure it was inclusive for everyone who watched.

“If you ever wanna know how to shut a deaf person up, this is how you do it. When I was younger, I was at a sleepover with like all my friends, and we was arguing over this boy, right? And we’re all deaf, so hands were being thrown ’cause we’re all signing when we’re arguing.”

She hilariously told her viewers how her friend stopped them all from fighting.

“We’re all just going on and on like back and forth, and the girl who’s hosting the sleepover is like, ‘come on guys, like let’s be for real,’ she was like ‘let’s just move on,’ and nobody is listening to it. Literally, our hands were like out there like boom boom boom, and then all of a sudden, it’s dark. She cut the lights off. It was dead silent, literally. We couldn’t even argue because we could even see each other. Soon as the lights clicked back on, we just dropped the whole thing y’all cause that was embarrassing. Honestly, I couldn’t even be mad at her cause, like, d***. She really got me there.”

Scarlet May has nearly 7 million followers on TikTok and 268.2 million views. She focuses on creating content about growing up deaf and educating people about the community.