Health and Wellness by Jeffrey McKinney Leading Without Burnout: Explore Ways Black Women Executives And Business Owners Can Protect Their Wellness The 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit will include a workshop on wellness and self care.







Burnout and wellness remain pressing concerns for Black women executives and entrepreneurs, potentially creating health risks if not properly dealt with.

A significant issue is burnout, says Patricia Saint Cyr-Hager, chief operations officer at Black Health Matters, a health education and advocacy organization.

She noted this study shows that roughly 40% of Black women leaders report feeling burned out, much higher than about 28% of White women. Black women are often disproportionally hit because of workplace bias, steady performance pressure, and the expectation to “do it all.”

“That gap matters, and it demands intentional solutions.”

Though Black women are cited by the public with words like resilient, tenacious, and steadfast, what is often not seen is the fatigue, pain, and adversity they endure. Many Black women reportedly face chronic stressors without stable support to overcome them.

To help tackle the problem, the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit will have a session on “Wellness Workshop: Protecting Your Peace.”

Cyr-Hager furnished BLACK ENTERPRISE with email savvy on wellness topics. She explained how Black women can confront burnout and protect their mental health. She spoke on The Power of the Pivot. That mentality includes adapting and making a deliberate change to rebound from setbacks, such as job loss or other challenges.

A seasoned executive in her field, Cry-Hager has a doctorate degree in public health. She landed her current role last November at The Daniels Network. It oversees Black Health Matters and the Black Health Matters Foundation. CEO Roslyn Young-Daniels founded Black Health Matters in 2012.

Cyr-Hager stressed that preventing burnout starts with a mindset shift. She says self-care must be seen as essential. “That may look different for everyone, but intentionally protecting time for rest, movement, reflection, or creativity is critical to sustaining leadership over the long term.”

For Black women navigating demanding environments, Cyr-Hager says the “Power of the Pivot” is especially relevant. That notion might be helpful to scores of Black women who have lost jobs recently and are rebounding from displacement due to federal government cutbacks and DEI downsizing.

Black women lost 87,000 jobs between January and February 2026, according to a review of the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data by Creative Investment Research.

William Michael Cunningham, an economist and owner of Creative Investment Research, says the rise in unemployment among Black women in 2025-2026 is from more of them seeking work as well as job cuts in areas like healthcare, social assistance, and education, where that employment is high.

As such, many Black women must now consider new options.

Learning to let go of the need to carry everything alone is another important strategy. She mentioned that delegation, collaboration, and asking for support are signs of effective leadership. “Many Black women have been conditioned to overextend themselves, but shared responsibility is one of the strongest protections against burnout.”

She added that mental health protection and setting boundaries are non-negotiable, calling them sustainable leadership qualities. “When women executives don’t protect their mental well-being, stress can quietly impact decision making, focus, and overall health.”

Cyr-Hager cited regular self-check-ins, mindfulness or grounding routines, and working with therapists, coaches, or trusted mentors as some of the most effective practices.

And drawing limits is equally important. Cyr-Hager explained simple practices— like designating focus time, communicating clear availability, or unplugging when possible— can dramatically reduce stress and increase clarity.

Cyr-Hager affirmed that pivoting is about having the courage to shift if something no longer aligns with your values, health, or purpose. She stressed it's not about failure but wisdom.

Cyr-Hager affirmed that pivoting is about having the courage to shift if something no longer aligns with your values, health, or purpose. She stressed it’s not about failure but wisdom.

“The pivot for Black women executives might mean redefining success, changing direction in business, restructuring roles, or simply creating space to breathe. Growth doesn’t always come from pushing harder—sometimes it comes from choosing differently.”

