Marsai Martin Gets Candid About Burnout And Redefining Her Idea Of Success The starlet founded her production company, Genius Productions, when she was 14 years old.







Marsai Martin captured America’s hearts when she co-starred in the ABC TV show “Black-ish” from ages 9 to 18. The now 21-year-old opens up about starting her career early and how it shaped her view of success.

“I thought that success was one of those things where you’re always running … and you get no sleep, and that’s success because you’re working all the time,” Martin tells CNBC Make It.. “You’re busy and you can’t eat because you’re always moving around,” said the actress who holds the Guinness World Record for being the youngest producer of a movie.

Martin explains that as a teenager, she tried to imitate the behavior of busy adults. The Paw Patrol star stated that she filled her planner with daily tasks, such as practicing her lines and keeping up with entertainment industry news. However, the actress said that despite her busy schedule and many achievements, she still felt unfulfilled.

“I was like, I don’t like this at all. I’m not happy,” she told CNBC Make It.

As Martin enters her young adulthood, she says her definition of success has evolved to include prioritizing both her financial and mental health, as well as engaging in activities that bring her happiness. Some experts agree with Martin’s approach, including clinical psychologist Dr. Joy Harden Bradford.

“Your job might bring you joy, or it might just pay the bills. Both are valid.

However, your worth isn’t tied to your productivity or career performance.

Make time for the things that light you up outside of work, too. This way, you can add joy to your life in ways outside of your day job, the host of the Therapy For Black Girls podcast wrote in an Instagram post.

The actress recently appeared on the Rich Little Broke Girls Podcast, where she talked about creating spaces where Black girls feel seen, setting boundaries, and not feeling pressured to explain herself.

“My voice is powerful, so I use it when I want to. I’m not going to waste my words on people who don’t deserve it. I’m not going to try to explain myself to people who try so hard not to understand me,” the executive producer said.

