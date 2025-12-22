News by Sharelle B. McNair Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Fired For ‘English-Only’ Sign, U.S. AG Calls It ‘Deeply Concerning’ 'Out of respect to English-only students, there will be no speaking Spanish on this bus,' the note read.







Assistant U.S. Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon is siding with Diane Crawford, the Pennsylvania school bus driver who was fired due to an “English-Only” sign, calling her termination “deeply concerning.”

Crawford admitted that she didn’t realize writing a note would cost her her job, but posted it out of concern and care. “I do care, I care about a lot,” the 66-year-old said to Local 21 News. The note posted on the bus window that drives students attending Juniata County schools read, “Out of respect to English-only students, there will be no speaking Spanish on this bus.”

BREAKING – A fundraiser has been started for Diane Crawford, the Pennsylvania bus driver who attempted to stop the bullying of a Spanish speaking child by placing a sign on her bus stating “English only.”



“I don’t know what else to do. I’m on Medicare and Medicaid now and SNAP.… pic.twitter.com/Zxy7ZXc0e8 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 22, 2025

The self-employed owner/operator has been serving the district for 12 years after being subcontracted by Rohrer Bus. After posting the sign, Crawford received a call from her supervisor revealing that her contract with Rohrer Bus had ended. She admitted that she perhaps should have worded it differently, but being offensive was never her intention. “I didn’t mean to be racially insensitive or anything like that,” Crawford said.

“Maybe I should have worded it (differently). Maybe it should have said, ‘No bullying in any language,’ but I didn’t mean it to be anything but to correct him.”

The former bus driver claims the sign was meant to encourage safe and respectful behavior after a bilingual student was accused of allegedly badgering other students in Spanish. Crawford said she didn’t know if he was bullying other kids or not so felt this was a way to prevent it. “I didn’t know if he was bullying somebody, telling them to do something that they shouldn’t do. “I thought I heard him saying, Gordo and — I understand some of (the words) — I don’t know who he was talking to, but I assume he is directing at me,” she said.

Since this is the first time she received any type of discipline, Crawford said she just “instantly went into shock” and doesn’t know how she will move forward. “I don’t know what else to do. I’m on Medicare and Medicaid now and SNAP. I had to go on antidepressants because of this,” she said.

Dhillon caught wind of the issue and is prompting the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to open an investigation, as Crawford claims she was never allowed to tell her side of the story and there was never an investigation. “This is deeply concerning. I have directed ⁦@CivilRights to open an investigation into this situation implicating DEI wokeness,” Dhillon wrote on X.

This is deeply concerning. I have directed ⁦@CivilRights to open an investigation into this situation implicating DEI wokeness. ⁩ EXCLUSIVE | Juanita County bus driver fired for 'English-only' sign fires back https://t.co/bRHrp9kfDK — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) December 22, 2025

However, in a joint statement, Juniata County School District and Rohrer Bus said the investigation wrapped up quickly after the bus driver admitted to posting the note. “Following the incident in question, the District and Rohrer jointly reviewed the situation in accordance with established procedures. The investigation concluded after the subcontractor provided a written admission confirming that the signage had been installed on her bus,” the statement read.

“At that point, the relevant facts of the situation were fully known and discussed among District and Rohrer leadership.”

Crawford is seeking $30,000 to help pay for the bus and for the district to admit fault so she won’t “be in debt because what they did was wrong.” Under Dhillon’s leadership, the Civil Rights Division has been on the hunt to take down alleged “woke” ideology.

On social media, Dhillon claimed the department is suing Minneapolis Public Schools for alleged anti-white discrimination, claiming employment decisions prioritize “Black Men Teach Fellows” and “under represented populations.” “Yes we are @CivilRights — working tirelessly for ALL Americans, not just the woke few,” she wrote.

