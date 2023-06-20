The Rock's ‘Teremana Tequila’ Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Brands

After having a successful career as a third-generation wrestler and surpassing expectations in the film industry, Dwayne “Rock” Johnson has also made a big dent in the tequila industry.

His premium brand, Teremana Tequila, which has become a household name, has sold more than one million cases in annual sales, placing the brand right outside the top 10-selling tequila brands—a great achievement for a company that has only been in existence for less than four years.

“The launch of Teremana Tequila has been an unprecedented and historic success in North America,” the superstar actor said in a written statement. “It has far exceeded all of our expectations and is accelerating at an extraordinary pace towards its full potential. Taste, quality, and affordability are the keys to Teremana’s success.”

In an exclusive interview with Forbes, Johnson discussed the brand’s launch during the height of the pandemic and its evolution.

Johnson tells Forbes:

“We had no idea how this was going to shake out. We launched in the beginning of the pandemic. And with consumer behavior, then…to try and deliver something new at that time when things were so uncertain—everyone only wanted what they were familiar with, and I understood that. But instead of shelving the product and putting it on hold, we felt like maybe there was a shot here because we’re all going through this together.”

With the promise of things picking up amid his success as a global phenom with entrepreneurial goals (like turning a profit for his XFL venture), Johnson anticipates making the tequila company, just like him, a global brand.

“I think we continue to do what we’re doing here domestically. I think we continue to promote the on-premise side of our business and make it as robust as we can possibly make it. But at the same time, run a parallel path to internationalizing the Teremana Tequila brand. To make Teremana a true, global tequila brand.”

Meanwhile, regarding the XFL, Forbes has reported the burgeoning league could suffer losses totaling $60 million. “The Rock” and his business partner, Dany Garcia, Disney, and RedBird Capital Partners purchased the bankrupted league for $25.3 million in 2020.

