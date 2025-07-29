Busta Rhymes To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Former Leaders of the New School (LONS) member, Busta Rhymes, is being recognized on Aug. 1 by receiving a star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the ceremony for the rapper, as he will be receiving the 2,818th star on the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame. The speakers for the upcoming ceremony will be Chuck D, who gave Busta, Dinco D, Monitor Milo, and Charlie Brown the LONS group name; LL Cool J; and Chris Rock, with radio personality Big Boy (who is also a Walk of Fame recipient) serving as the emcee of the event. He is receiving recognition in the recording category.

The ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard in front of East Town.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be adding Busta Rhymes, one of hip-hop’s most enduring and electrifying voices, as a new member of Hollywood’s iconic sidewalk,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a written statement. ”His talent and influence are undeniable. His star on the Walk of Fame will stand as a testament to his lasting impact on hip-hop music and how important it is to American culture.”

Rhymes started his career with a group of friends in 1991, released their debut song, “Case of the P.T.A.,” and their second single, “Sobb Story,” before releasing their first studio album, “A Future Without a Past…” The group recorded three albums, and after a reported beef between Busta and other group members, the “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” lyricist embarked on a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo project, “The Coming” in 1996.

His recording career includes selling more than 20 million albums worldwide and earning 12 GRAMMY® nominations.

Among the many accolades he has achieved in his more than 30 years in the game, his most recent acknowledgements include the BET Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023 and the Global Icon Award at the 2024 MTV EMAs. Earlier this year, Busta received a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Leadership for Creative Enterprises from Harvest Christian University in Dallas, after he was honored by the White House with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in January.

