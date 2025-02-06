You May Now Call Him ‘Dr. Busta Rhymes’

Former Leaders of the New School group member Busta Rhymes received an honorary doctorate from Harvest Christian University in Dallas, Texas.

In a recent Instagram post, Busta showed off the recent achievement and told his almost five million followers that they may address him as Dr. Rhymes. He posted a video and photos from the ceremony where he accepted the degree at the university along with other graduates from Harvest Christian University. He received the recognition on Saturday, Feb. 1.

“I WILL NEVER STOP SAYING IT!! THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP, SO WE WON’T EVER STOP, EVER, EVER, EVER!! DON’T LET NOBODY EVER STEAL YOUR JOY!!! IT’S OFFICIAL!! FROM THIS DAY FORWARD YOU WILL FOREVER KNOW ME AS

DR. RHYMES‼️‼️‼️ SUCH AN HONOR AND A BLESSING TO BE CHOSEN AND ACKNOWLEDGED IN THIS WAY!! BIG THANK YOU AND A HUGE SALUTE GOES TO @MyHCU.Education x @JayFredRobinson x @AmadeusPBM x @ItsDrCarlRobinson

“Dr. @donpoohmusic

📸 by @thebiggerpicturebuda“

He received a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Leadership for Creative Enterprises.

Being awarded the honorary doctorate is the latest recognition for Dr. Rhymes, as he was also honored by the White House with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which was posted on his Instagram account on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Brooklyn rapper was given the award “for his contributions to the community as an international Hip-Hop recording artist, music business entrepreneur, thespian, and humanitarian.”

“THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP, SO WE WON’T EVER STOP!! IT’S JUST NO WAY TO EXPLAIN HOW AMAZING THE BLESSINGS CONTINUE TO BE!!! THANKS TO @MyHCU.Education AND MY BROTHER KING @amadeuspbm I HAVE ALSO BEEN SELECTED AS A RECIPIENT FOR FOR THE PRESTIGIOUS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD!!! IT JUST KEEPS GETTING MORE AND MORE INCREDIBLE EVERYDAY!! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE INVOLVED FOR MAKING THIS POSSIBLE!! THE MOST HIGH IS THE GREATEST!!!! 👑👑👑👑”

Dr. Rhymes is keeping himself busy as Snow Brains reported he will be headlining the High Peak Festival in Andermatt, Switzerland in April. Other acts performing in the festival include Eve, M.O.P., Xzibit, Timbaland, Morgan Heritage, and The Luniz, among a host of others.

