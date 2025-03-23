Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Butch Carter, Former NBA Player And Coach, Joins Lawsuit Accusing Indiana University Team Doctor Of Sexual Abuse Carter alleges Indiana's famed coach Bobby Knight refused to take action despite being made aware of the doctor's behavior.







Butch Carter, a former NBA player and coach, has joined the lawsuit claiming a former doctor at Indiana University abused members of the school’s basketball team.

Carter’s account now adds to an amended complaint filed March 20 about Dr. Bradford Bomba Sr.’s alleged sexual abuse. He is the fifth former player at Indiana to speak on the matter, sharing similar statements that he complained to Indiana’s coach Bobby Knight about Bomba’s suspicious behavior. The original lawsuit was filed in October by two plaintiffs.

“I am proud to come forward and I hope that other IU basketball players will come forward to share their experiences publicly,” Carter said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

The complaint accused school officials of not protecting student-athletes under Title IX regulations. The law requires all colleges and universities that receive federal funds to ensure students’ protection against sexual assault and harassment.

Carter will now be a plaintiff in the high-profile case, whose defendants include Indiana Basketball’s longtime trainer Tim Garl. According to the lawsuit, Garl knew about the complaints but failed to take action against Bomba. Carter played on the team from 1976 to 1980.

Carter alleged that Bomba “put on gloves, lubed his fingers and told Carter to bend over the table” and then proceeded to insert a finger into then-coed’s anus in 1979. He also claimed that no other doctors had done this before during a physical exam. However, when he told Knight and other team staffers and administrators about the incident, they shrugged the matter off.

Carter continued to tell his late coach about Bomba’s actions, which reportedly extended to other athletes as well. While he refused to have another exam under the disgraced doctor, Carter felt that Knight never took his concerns seriously.

Carter became increasingly aware that Bomba’s behavior was unwarranted after subsequent exams by doctors within the NBA. Under their care, he had only received one rectal examination after concerns about a swollen prostate.

Now, he joins fellow former UI players John Flowers, Haris Mujezinović, Charlie Miller, and Larry Richardson Jr. as they seek justice for the abuse.

Neither the 88-year-old Bomba nor his team have yet to release a comment on the updated complaint.

