Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Indiana Governor Leaves State’s Predominately Black University Out Of Budget Proposal The proposed plan would strip the school of the financial support it has received over the past few years.







Indiana Governor Mike Braun has left the state’s predominately Black institution out of his 2025-27 budget proposal.

Martin University has only received state funding for the past two years despite being a private university. While having benefitted from the $5 million, especially amid enrollment woes, that could now be in jeopardy under Indiana’s GOP leadership.

According to Inside Higher Ed, Martin’s omission is a continuation of Braun’s anti-DEI priorities. Braun, a Republican, previously signed an executive order banning funding toward DEI initiatives, including affirmative action in college admissions.

Martin University is the only Predominately Black Institution serving adult learners in Indiana. The decision to withdraw funding from Martin University and eliminate state DEI programs rejects what’s best for Hoosiers in favor of dangerous, inaccurate, & partisan talking points. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) January 25, 2025

“Martin University is the only Predominately Black Institution serving adult learners in Indiana,” Congressman André Carson said on X. “The decision to withdraw funding from Martin University and eliminate state DEI programs rejects what’s best for Hoosiers in favor of dangerous, inaccurate, & partisan talking points.”

In a statement, state representative Gregory Porter, a Democrat, called the omission “racist” and that “the active intervention to end or attack anything in the budget that gives state dollars to people of color is sickening.

He added, “Black Hoosiers and other minorities pay taxes, so we deserve to benefit from the state budget as much as our white counterparts.”

Braun said the proposed budget will help Indiana “do more with less.” With this, it also did not list the College Success Program, an academic support service that directly aids low-income and minority students, supplying them with success coaches across Indiana colleges.

“We stand behind [the] Martin University Board of Trustees and President Huddleston during this challenging time,” said Demetrius Johnson Jr., founder, president and CEO of the HBCU Campaign Fund. “We will remain steadfastly supportive of Martin University and engage in communication with elected officials to safeguard its mission and vision.”

Debates on the state fiscal matter will continue into April.

RELATED CONTENT: Gen Z’s Mental Health Struggles Create Catch-22 In Employment, UK Study Reveals