BYJU’S and Spelling Bee Champ Zaila Avant-Garde Announce Partnership to Inspire Passion for Learning

BYJU’S, the world’s leading education technology company, announced that 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Zaila Avant-garde has signed on as its first U.S. youth ambassador.

Avant-garde is already a student on the BYJU’S online learning platform and as part of this collaboration, she will be a high-profile advocate for encouraging other young learners to pursue their dreams, continue learning and celebrate what makes them unique. In addition, this summer she will be hosting a dynamic workshop at BYJU’S first-ever virtual Summer Camp, according to a press release.

“I am excited to partner with BYJU’S as a brand ambassador because I know that many kids struggle with subjects in school that they don’t like. I want to show them that the virtual learning platform can help make that subject fun and engaging,” said Zaila Avant-garde. “The learning experience is hands-on and personalized, so you’re not just sitting at a lecture jotting down formulas or completing workbooks alone. I was able to learn at a faster rate and had a lot of fun doing it, while also gaining confidence in myself.”