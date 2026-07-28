Byron Allen, chairman and chief executive officer of Allen Media Group, on Oct. 12, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Business by Selena Hill Media Mogul Byron Allen Cuts 35% Of BuzzFeed Staff The layoffs mark Byron Allen’s first major restructuring since acquiring a controlling stake in BuzzFeed.







Less than two months after taking control of BuzzFeed, media entrepreneur Byron Allen is making one of his biggest moves yet.

BuzzFeed announced it will eliminate approximately 35% of its workforce, impacting about 180 employees and contractors across BuzzFeed, HuffPost, and Tasty. The restructuring represents Allen’s first major operational overhaul since acquiring a controlling stake in the legacy digital media company in a $120 million deal and being appointed as chairman and CEO. BuzzFeed Founder Jonah Peretti has since been named president of BuzzFeed AI, reports Deadline.

Layoffs And Operations Explained

According to the company’s SEC filing, the layoffs are intended to streamline operations, preserve cash, and move the company toward sustained profitability and positive cash flow. BuzzFeed estimates the restructuring will generate between $29 million and $32 million in annualized savings, though it expects to incur $6.5 million to $8.5 million in one-time restructuring costs, Bloomberg Law reports.

In a memo to employees, company leadership acknowledged the painful decision, writing that the cuts are “required to put our business on a path to profitable and sustainable growth.” Executives also noted they had explored multiple cost-saving measures before eliminating positions.

For Allen, the layoffs illustrate the high-stakes reality of reviving media brands in an advertising market that continues to challenge publishers. The billionaire has made it clear that BuzzFeed, HuffPost, and Tasty will serve as key pieces of a broader strategy centered on free, ad-supported streaming, creator-driven programming, and AI-powered media experiences, reports TheWrap.

The move also highlights a broader trend reshaping the media industry, where owners are increasingly prioritizing operational efficiency while investing in technology and new distribution models. Whether the workforce reductions ultimately position BuzzFeed for a successful turnaround remains to be seen. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Aug. 4, providing investors with an early look at whether Allen’s transformation strategy is gaining traction.

RELATED CONTENT: Byron Allen Reveals Plans For A Hostile Takeover Of STARZ On ‘The Breakfast Club’