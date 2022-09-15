Byron Allen’s HBCU GO Announces Partnership With Innovative New HBCU Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

Byron Allen Allen Media Group’s (AMG) free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO — the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) is proud to announce their new partnership with Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design.

HBCU GO is the exclusive media partner at the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design’s inaugural kickoff event at the Black Footwear Forum in Detroit from Sept. 15 through Sept. 19, 2022.

The Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, Michigan’s first and only HBCU located in Detroit, was resurrected from the former Lewis College of Business. Reestablished in 2021 under the leadership of its founder and prominent footwear industry and former senior designer for the Nike Jordan brand, Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design is the pipeline HBCU for career education and professional development in the design industry. Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design offers programs in design, sustainability, business, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and more to serve young Black creatives across industries.

What sets this school apart is not only the unique masterclass format which provides intensive curriculums aimed at providing real-life experiences, but also the offering free tuition and housing sponsored by corporate collaborators such as the Gilbert Family Foundation, NBA Detroit Pistons organization, Target, General Motors, PepsiCo, Ford, Nike, Footlocker, ASICS, Athletes Foot, Timberland, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, The North Face Company, eBay and more.

This new partnership is another example of HBCU GO’s commitment to education by showcasing the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at HBCUs. The network will launch the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design FAST channel — the first of the 107 HBCUs providing a unique platform for student produced content to amplify and generate revenue for their respective institutions.

“We are deeply committed to showcasing all aspects of HBCU life — from education, culture, and sporting events to the unique offerings only HBCUs can provide,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group.

“This new partnership with Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design gives us the opportunity to shine a light on aspiring Black designers, as well as on the college’s innovative programs and events designed to create equitable access to opportunity.”

The first event covered at the Black Footwear Forum is the “Kicks and Accountability” panel discussion with Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design President and Founder, Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, and Terrence Floyd, activist/founder of We Are Floyd and brother of the late George Floyd, moderated by Sean Williams, engagement manager of Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design. The thirty-minute conversation will air exclusively on HBCU GO.

In addition, other powerful panel discussions include the Tappedin Series “Black Genius: The importance of role models,” and “Career Pathways and Storytelling” featuring special guest celebrity panelists such as Detroit native and NBA legend, Jalen Rose, iconic fashion designer, April Walker, and the first Black footwear designer, Wilson Smith III, plus other notables who are planning to attend.

“HBCU GO represents a unique American experience that has recently gained a new appreciation. As we at Pensole Lewis College (PLC) host the Black Footwear Forum, it’s truly great that the network will cover this important gathering which celebrates many Black Americans who give it their all in the spirit of improvement in the footwear industry,” said Sean Williams, engagement manager of Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design.

For more information about HBCU GO visit HBCUGO.TV or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram.