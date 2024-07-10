Byron Donalds’ Ex-Wife Exposes Vice Presidential Hopeful’s Past Life, Says He Is Moving ‘Super-Dangerous’

The ex-wife of Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds is painting a different picture of the congressman than what Americans are seeing.

Bisa Hall told how she met Donalds as a freshman on the campus of HBCU, Florida A&M University, in 1996. She described Donalds as an “opportunistic person” who “will take whatever opportunity they’re given.” When the two met, Hall claims the congressman had a Jamaican accent and told her he was from Jamaica.

She later learned the then 18-year-old was from New York, and he told her the motive for the phony disguise. “He felt like it would make him stand out,” Hall said. “And he was right. There were a ton of guys from New York around, but there weren’t any guys from Jamaica. He was right; it got him noticed.”

Donalds’ political career made Hall remember that first encounter. “He was always driven to get what he didn’t have,” the married public school teacher said. “He was trying to fill a void and get what he didn’t have.”

Donalds has stood as a strong ally to former President Donald Trump. Once projected as neither religious nor political during the eight-year relationship with Hall, Donalds now spreads ideologies of Christian values while speaking praises of Trump across the country. According to the New Republic, Hall was shy to go on record about her time with Donalds, but after seeing her former partner standing by Trump, who has a history of sexually assaulting women and was found guilty of abusing E. Jean Carroll, she decided to break her silence. “To see Trump and Donalds in collusion together, it was like, ‘If Donalds were a good human, would this very bad person be pushing him as a poster child?’” Hall asked.

“They’re both very opportunistic. You trot him out there, and it makes some people feel better about Trump. I think what he’s doing is super dangerous, and I think morally, he and I have no crossover at all.”

Hall remembers the Republican lawmaker once registering as a Democrat in the capital city of Tallahassee and said politics was a topic the couple stayed away from. “We never talked once about how we were going to go and vote – it wasn’t a thing,” she said.

“To see him now, out there saying, ‘I’m a conservative Black man,’ and I’m like, since when? He wasn’t talking about politics at all. To see him now, it’s like, ‘When did this happen?’”

Since the beginning of the 2024 political season, Donalds has made claims that have raised eyebrows amongst Black voters. During a Black voter outreach event called “Congress, Cognac, and Cigars” on June 4 in Philadelphia, Donalds suggested Black families were more unified and better off during the Jim Crow era.

After Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts of supplying hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, Donalds called on the Supreme Court to intervene in the ruling.

The couple wed on June 15, 1999, but divorced in 2012 after Hall found out Donalds was dating Florida State University student Erika Lees, who is now Donalds’ wife and mother to their three children. At the time, the congressman was back and forth between the two women as Hall reminisced about a time around Christmas 2002 when her soon-to-be ex-husband came to her stating he “wanted to rekindle their relationship.” “He said, ‘Erika and I have split up, and I want to give it another chance – I want my wife back,’” she recalled.

Shortly after, Donalds recanted, telling Hall a divorce needed to happen as soon as possible because Erika was pregnant and “they had to hurry up and get married.”

After the two were married, Donalds began his right-winged career as a member of the Tea Party movement, essentially opposing the nomination of former President Barack Obama, the country’s first Black president.

