by Sharelle Burt Donald Trump Calls Into Black Business Roundtable Discussion To Celebrate Support Of Black Voters From His Mug Shot









Former President Donald Trump called into a business roundtable discussion to thank Black voters for their support since the release of his mug shot photo.

The event was hosted at a barbershop in Atlanta on June 26 prior to the highly anticipated debate between Trump and President Joe Biden on June 27. Organized by the Trump campaign, the Black American Business Leaders Barbershop Roundtable discussion at Rocky’s Barbershop featured a number of GOP allies including former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, and Reps. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and Wesley Hunt (R-Texas).

During the discussion, the indicted businessman called in to answer questions over the phone and jumped to highlight the increase of Black voter support since the release of his mugshot, claiming it as the “number one mug shot of all time.” “Since this has happened…the mug shot…the mug shot is the best…it beat Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra by a lot by the way…the number one mug shot of all time. It’s really an amazing thing. Since it happened, the support among the Black community and the Hispanic community has skyrocketed,” he said as Donalds held the phone.

“It’s been amazing. Really been amazing. It’s been actually very nice to see. In one way you say, ‘Gee it’s not too bad’ but the truth is, it’s really a lovely thing when I see that.”

Convicted criminal Donald Trump says Black people are supporting him because we love his mug shot. pic.twitter.com/UAxHf8P0Im — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 26, 2024

Atlanta area business owners and community leaders also participated in the event, including talk show radio host Shelley Wynter; co-owner, of Community Westside Market, Latron Price; commercial and residential real estate property owner, Eric Girault; Helping Empower Youth co-founder, Marc “KD” Boyd; and Daniel Ray, co-owner of Ray’s Southern Foods.

Viewers of the video expressed disappointment in the group’s participation. Co-founder of the The Seneca Project, Tara Setmayer, called the discussion “offensive and embarrassing.” “Every one of those fools should be ashamed of themselves,” she said on X.

Another social media user, @laurieluvsmolly called out the hypocrisy of some of the panelists – particularly Donalds and Hunt. “Great role models: Wesley Hunt is being investigated for spending $75K of campaign funds at social clubs,” she wrote.

“Byron Donalds got a sweetheart deal at 17 for weed and a 2020 bribery charge expunged but introduced legislation for DC to be tough on youth crime.”

Great roles models:

*Wesley Hunt is being investigated for spending $75K of campaign funds at social clubs.

*Byron Donalds got a sweetheart deal at 17 for weed and a 2020 bribery charge expunged but introduced legislation for DC to be tough on youth crime. — 🪴Laurie (@Laurieluvsmolly) June 26, 2024

The panelists discussed a number of topics pertinent to securing the White House in November, including attacks on some policies administered by the Biden Administration. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the Trump campaign argued that Biden’s economic policies have set the Black community back, leaving them left with “Bidenflation,” disproportionately affecting Black households.

During the phone call, Trump highlighted his “No Tax on Tips” policy, targeting hospitality workers by exempting their tips from taxation. “I just came up with the concept of ‘No Tax on Tips’ – let the people earn what they earn,” Trump said.

“And I’ll tell you, it has been so popular.”

