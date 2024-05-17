Byron Donalds Is Considering A Run For Florida Governor And Has The Support Of Donald Trump

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) could be leaving Washington, D.C., behind to become governor of Florida, and former President Donald Trump is supporting him.

During a fundraising event in New York City, Trump asked Donalds if he’s still considering a gubernatorial campaign in 2026, after current governor Ron DeSantis’ second term. After Donalds said people were “urging” him to run, Trump whispered a potential endorsement if he moves forward.

He allegedly told the congressman, “He will have many friends in the race” if he does.

At NYC fundraiser last night, Trump asked @ByronDonalds if he was running for Florida governor in 2026, per source



Donalds said people have urged him to



Trump told him he will have many friends in the race



Also considered on shortlist is loyal trump supporter @mattgaetz — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) May 15, 2024

In September 2023, Donalds confirmed he was eyeing the governorship in the Sunshine State. However, Donalds said that, for now, his main focus is getting the former president back into office before moving on to “that other stuff.” “I’m committed to making Biden a one-term president,” Donalds said.

“We’ll focus on that other stuff after President Trump gets inaugurated.”

During that same conversation with Fox News, Donalds said if the campaign for governor doesn’t work, he plans on potentially joining Trump in the White House as vice president—if asked. The congressman has been listed among hopeful vice presidential candidates, alongside North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Tim Scott (R-SC), and failed presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy and Donalds recently made appearances to support the four-time indicted businessman in New York City for one of his criminal trials in May 2024. Donalds has repeatedly commented on Trump‘s behalf, attacking New York’s Attorney General Letitia James and trial judges. “So when you have a situation where justice is being misused for political purposes, you do have members of Congress and other members who are involved in our politics who have a responsibility to stand in opposition to that,” he said.

“Take Judge (Juan) Merchan for example. His daughter is a Democrat operative. His daughter is going to make millions of dollars this election cycle fundraising for Democrats. She’s using the images and likeness of this trial to help her fundraise. That’s a joke. That’s a travesty.”

I am not under a gag order, so I can speak out.



My priority is to protect the United States & uphold the US Constitution.



If you have a situation where justice is being weaponized for political purposes, members of Congress have a RESPONSIBILITY to stand in opposition to that. pic.twitter.com/oixUfpAcjN — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 15, 2024

Trump’s comments to Donalds regarding his support of a gubernatorial run suggests the outspoken legislator may not be at the top of Trump’s VP shortlist but does confirm his spot as a top ally.

