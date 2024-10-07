News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Bold Bystander Confronts Aggressive White Man Yelling At Black Woman And Child During Traffic Incident In Viral Video 'Hop in your car and call the proper people for this. Her baby is scared and you’re sitting here yelling at her. Leave this woman and her child alone!'







As two people engaged in an argument after an apparent traffic incident, a woman recorded herself stopping a man from intimidating a woman driver who had a child on the passenger side of her car.

According to Atlanta Black Star, TikTok user @thaidixon133 posted a video clip of her pulling up next to two people arguing. She titled the video, “Sometimes you have to say something.”

In the clip, a Black woman is in her vehicle as a white man is seen on the passenger side yelling at her. As the clip is rolling, @thaidixon calls out to the driver, advising her not to move her car because if she does, the damage will only worsen. She also advises the driver also to call the police.

She then addresses the white man, who is standing behind a U-Haul truck, to return to his car and advises him to call the police so the situation can be handled. While doing so, she also tells him to stop intimidating the woman driver because he is scaring the child in the passenger seat.

The man tries to defend his actions. “I’m not trying to intimidate anybody!” he yells.

“Hop in your car and call the proper people for this,” @thaidixon133 yells to him. “Her baby is scared and you’re sitting here yelling at her. Leave this woman and her child alone!”

As the man heads back to his vehicle, the woman being yelled at motions and says thank you. @thaidixon133 decides to pull over and then states she intends to stay on the scene to make sure nothing else goes wrong and that the woman and child are safe.

The video has become a viral sensation, with more than 80,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments as of Monday, October 7.