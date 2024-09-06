Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Natasha Rothwell To Star And Produce TV Adaption Of Viral TikTok Series ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ Natasha Rothwell is set to develop a television series of Reesa Teesa's viral TikTok saga "Who TF Did I Marry?"







The show will star Rothwell as Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson, the candid ex-wife who chronicled her tumultuous marriage to her pathological liar husband “Legion,” Variety reported. Johnson became a viral sensation in 2023 when she uploaded 50 videos, totaling over eight hours of storytelling, about the countless lies told by her ex.

She garnered over 450 million impressions across social media and earned over three million followers in two weeks by recalling the countless fabrications her ex, who was later identified as Jerome McCoy, told her throughout their two-year relationship. Among the lies included false claims about his place of work, having played football at San Diego State University, needing money to pay for the funeral of his step-daughter who was still alive, and daily phone conversations with his brother that turned out not to be real.

The former couple moved in together soon after meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Legion reassured Johnson of his financial standing by paying the bills and giving her spending money. The pair tied the knot in 2022 after suffering a miscarriage. But things started to go left after multiple failed attempts to purchase a home.

Johnson eventually discovered Legion’s real identity after learning that his social security number didn’t match the one on their marriage license. She soon discovered that instead of working as a vice president at a condiment company, Legion worked as a temporary forklift driver and had a criminal record. He also lied about his identity and family and was cheating on Johnson. The couple divorced the same year they got married.

After signing with CAA in March, Johnson will have her story play out on the big screen with Rothwell, who will star and executive produce the show under her Big Hattie Productions banner. The show announcement is the first since Mary Sayama McHenry joined Rothwell’s production company as director of development.

It also comes ahead of the Sept. 13 premiere of Rothwell’s new comedy series How to Die Alone on Hulu. She created and stars in the show that tells the story of Mel, a broke JFK airport employee who has a near-death accident that inspires her to dream and live life again. Rothwell is also set to return to her Emmy-nominated role of Belinda in Season 3 of The White Lotus.

Rothwell is best known for her role as Kelli in HBO’s Insecure, a show she also contributed to as a writer, and for her work as a writer on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2015.

